Politics & Patients – A History Of Controversies With Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Worker protests the sale of the county-owned Friendship Ridge nursing home in 2013 / photo by John Paul

A large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center has made the facility a subject of international attention, with news coverage by organizations like CBS, NBC, and the Daily Mail, along with headlines on sites like The Drudge Report.

Brighton Rehab’s administration continues to obscure details of the outbreak from both the public and family members of those residing within the facility, bringing even greater controversy upon the facility.

But before a novel coronavirus became a global pandemic, Brighton Rehab had long been a subject of contention in the county.

It hosted a big-money fundraiser for Governor Tom Wolf. It gave contracts to the children of the county treasurer as she unilaterally withdrew funds from county accounts. It hired the county’s solicitor to work simultaneously as its own attorney. It was the focus of a state police investigation before the county district attorney took control of the case and ultimately closed it. It was the subject of litigation brought by county commissioners who then abandoned the lawsuit before a single motion had been put before a judge.

BeaverCountian.com published well over 100 articles about the facility, its New York owners, and a tumultuous 2013 corporate acquisition of what was once the publicly-owned Friendship Ridge nursing home.

For historical context, here is just some of that coverage.

Comprehensive Controversies With Solicitor Joe Askar

Attorney Joseph Askar / file photo by Matthew LaComb

Investigative Report: Former Chief County Solicitor Represented New Friendship Ridge Owners While Still Employed By The County

Former County Solicitor Joe Askar Hosting Big Money Campaign Fundraiser For Gov Wolf At “Friendship Ridge” Facility

Commissioner Egley Seeks Investigation Into Former County Solicitor Joe Askar By Supreme Court Disciplinary Board

Commissioner Egley’s Complaint Against Former County Solicitor Askar Dismissed By Disciplinary Board

Former County Solicitor & “Friendship Ridge” Attorney Praises Commissioner Camp In Post To Egley’s Social Media Page

Comprehensive Controversies With Treasurer Connie Javens And Financial Admin Vince LaValle

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens / file photo by John Paul

County Chief of Staff Vince LaValle (left) with Commissioner Tony Amadio (right) / photo by John Paul

Treasurer Connie Javens Refused To Cooperate With Audit Into Friendship Ridge Sale

Treasurer’s Daughter Lands Lucrative Friendship Ridge Contract

New Friendship Ridge Owners Appealing Facility’s Property Tax Assessment

Financial Administrator: County Officials Paid $300,000 Bonus To New Friendship Ridge Owners Without Justification

Bank Slips Show $3.4 Million Unilaterally Withdrawn By Financial Administrator LaValle & Treasurer Javens

In-Depth: Officials Say New Friendship Ridge Owners Had “Money Problems” – County “Loaned” Them At Least $1.2 Million As Sale Was Being Completed

Former Financial Administrator’s Email “Explains” $1.2 Million “Loan” To Friendship Ridge

Audit Of Friendship Ridge Finished – Confirms Controller Rossi’s Findings That Company Owes County More Than $1.3 Million

Comprehensive Controversies With District Attorney David Lozier

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier heading to an active scene / submitted photo

District Attorney Lozier: State Police Conducted An “Unauthorized Investigation” Into County Corruption

The Beaver Countian Obtains County Detective’s Notes From Investigation Into Treasurer Connie Javens

County Resident Sends Investigators A 180-Page Dossier On Sale Of Friendship Ridge

Commissioners Amadio, Egley, and Camp / photo by John Paul

Comprehensive Controversies With County Commissioners

Sources: Prior Board Of Commissioners Stopped Investigation Into Friendship Ridge By Outside Law Firm Until After Last Year’s Elections

Commissioners Send Letter To Owners Of Friendship Ridge About The $1.2 Million They Say Is Still Owed To The County

Beaver County Commissioners Decide To File Lawsuit Over Payment For Friendship Ridge

Camp Flips – County Will Release Another $300,000 To New Friendship Ridge Owners And Surrender Lawsuit

