Monday, April 28, 2025
75.8 F
Beaver
Jeter Jr. Case: Supreme Court Says Judge Must Explore Juror Misconduct

John Paul
By John Paul
Jeter defense attorneys Randall McKinney and Michael Santicola during a recess in his trial / photo by John Paul

Pennsylvania’s highest courts have ordered a Beaver County Judge to hold a hearing to determine whether one of the jurors who convicted Sheldon Jeter Jr. of murdering a close family friend faced improper outside influence during deliberations.

Jeter was convicted following a 2021 jury trial for the May 2020 shooting death of Tyric Pugh. Former Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier also publicly named Jeter as his sole suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day murder of Rachael DelTondo, although he has never been charged for her death and has denied any involvement.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He's been profiled by Vanity Fair magazine and featured in thousands of news articles, tv shows, and books. An avid adventurer, JP has traveled to all 50 states in his journey to explore our country and its people.

