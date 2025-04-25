Jeter Jr. Case: Supreme Court Says Judge Must Explore Juror Misconduct

Pennsylvania’s highest courts have ordered a Beaver County Judge to hold a hearing to determine whether one of the jurors who convicted Sheldon Jeter Jr. of murdering a close family friend faced improper outside influence during deliberations.

Jeter was convicted following a 2021 jury trial for the May 2020 shooting death of Tyric Pugh. Former Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier also publicly named Jeter as his sole suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day murder of Rachael DelTondo, although he has never been charged for her death and has denied any involvement.