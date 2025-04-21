DOGE Beaver County? A Look Back At County Employee Payroll For 2024

BeaverCountian.com has analyzed and formatted county government payroll records from 2024 and is making them available to the public in the searchable table published below.

County taxpayers paid a total of 969 employees last year, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary, and irregular positions. The Board of Commissioners, which establishes budgets for all county departments and offices, has been Republican-controlled since 2016.

As in past years, the county’s top earning employee in 2024 was the District Attorney; Nathan Bible made $214,722.75. The salary for the county district attorney is mandated by state law based on salaries earned by Common Pleas Judges, who are employees of the state.

Following Bible was his chief county detective, Robert “Pat” Young at $141,874.94. Six of the top 15 paid employees in county government were detectives, positions not mandated by state law. Municipal police chiefs individually decide whether major cases are investigated by their own departments, referred to county detectives, or to the Pennsylvania State Police which does not surcharge departments or county government.

Five of the top 15 highest earners in the county are sheriff’s deputies. Analysis of county budget data by BeaverCountian.com shows the sheriff’s office paid $317,128 in overtime in 2024, far exceeding their already significant $250,000 overtime budget. County commissioners have budgeted a total of nearly $4.5 million for the sheriff’s office in 2025. Unlike many other states, sheriff’s deputes are not classified as police officers under Pennsylvania law and lack most investigative and enforcement powers. In Beaver County, deputies primarily provide security at the courthouse, serve court documents, and transport prisoners to and from the county jail.

The top 15 county earners were paid a combined $1,998,177.10 in 2024.

It is important to note, the figures listed in the table below are not annual base salaries for the employees’ positions, but instead show actual gross payments paid by the county to each employee in 2024. Included in these figures are overtime compensation and other payments. Employees who started working in their positions after the first of last year may show wages below their annual salaries. Payments for some employees’ wages may include monies paid from sources other than the county’s General Fund, such as from state subsidies, forfeiture funds, and grants.

The following figures do not include the cost of any fringe benefits, such as healthcare, provided to the employees.