BeaverCountian.com Named 3-Time Finalist In 2025 Golden Quill Awards

A dedication to the community, a commitment to facts, and a tenacity to unearth buried truths has earned BeaverCountian.com spots as finalists in the 61st annual Golden Quill Awards.

Journalism professionals have judged reporting by BeaverCountian.com to be among the best in twenty-nine counties in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. The awards are sponsored by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, comprised of tv, radio, newsprint, magazine, and new media journalism outlets.

BeaverCountian.com’s reporting from 2024 has been recognized in categories of investigative reporting, breaking news, and lifestyle journalism. Winners will be announced at the Golden Quill dinner on May 28 at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

The highlighted reporting includes BeaverCountian.com founder John Paul’s coverage of the 2024 assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, which was widely quoted by national and international news outlets. BeaverCountian.com’s exclusive reporting helped to inform the nation about a critical event in its history, and led the Washington Post to publish a profile about its efforts, “How a one-man news site beat the national media on a Trump shooting scoop.”

BeaverCountian.com has won a total of 13 Golden Quills over the years, including a coveted best-of-show award.

BeaverCountian.com’s 2025 finalist coverage can be read below.

Excellence in Written Journalism

Lifestyle

“Visiting all 50 states renewed my faith in our nation”

John Paul Vranesevich

BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Written Journalism

Enterprise/Investigative

“Exclusive: County officer warned of seeing man with rangefinder before Trump was shot”

John Paul Vranesevich

BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Written Journalism

Spot/Breaking News

“Exclusive: County officer warned of seeing man with rangefinder before Trump was shot”

John Paul Vranesevich

BeaverCountian.com