In-Depth: Beaver County Hid Massive Deficits – Wrote Millions In “Bad Checks” At The End Of Last Year

Beaver County ended last year by writing “bad checks” totaling $9.5 million and purportedly getting “an agreement” from Huntington National Bank not to cash them right away so they did not bounce, according to officials. The county was left with a negative year-end cash account balance of more than -$6 million. That negative cash balance is dwarfed by an even larger undisclosed cash flow deficit for 2016 that initial estimates now put at more than $17 million.
“The deficit the county is facing is clear and it is indisputable,” said Ricardo Luckow, a Certified Public Accountant who works as a contracted consultant for the County Controller’s Office. “I would describe this as a crisis situation for Beaver County.”
As a consultant to the Controller, Ricardo Luckow has conducted several high profile audits for the county in the past, discovering serious financial improprieties. Luckow lead the audit of the Sheriff’s Office that proved George David had been giving away free and discounted gun permits, and discovered the major deficiencies in the county’s Tax Claims Bureau and Assessment Offices. It was also Luckow who first brought it to the county’s attention that Treasurer Connie Javens and Financial Administrator Vince LaValle had been unilaterally withdrawing millions of dollars from public accounts for Friendship Ridge.
In October of last year after doing a regular review of county finances, Ricardo Luckow and Controller David Rossi sent a warning to the Board of Commissioners that the figures available to them showed the county was running out of money; it was facing a budget shortfall in the millions.
“We basically heard back from the Commissioners and Financial Administrator that everything was fine, that there were unspecified revenues that were going to be coming in,” Luckow told the Beaver Countian. “I received three phone calls basically saying everything was OK.”
Everything was not OK. The unspecified revenues never came.
“I notified the Commissioners that we saw a deficit and that is all that my office could do,” said Controller David Rossi. “In the end, we have to pay according to the budget passed by them.”
Luckow now believes the anticipated revenues never existed. “We see nothing significant out there,” he told the Beaver Countian.
Instead, according to Luckow, the county wrote two suspect checks on December 29th of last year, one in the amount of $2.5 million and one in the amount of $7 million, using them to satisfy two Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, commonly called TRANs, short-term loans that are required to be paid off in the same fiscal year they were taken.
The county’s financial reporting system indicated there were not enough funds available at the end of 2015 to cover the entire amount of the checks, leaving the General Fund showing a negative cash balance at the end of last year of -$6.91 million.
“As custodian of the funds, it is the responsibility of the Treasurer not to release checks if there are not enough funds in an account to cover them,” said Luckow. “The checks were released by the Treasurer’s Office anyway.”
When Luckow asked how the county was releasing checks it did not have the funds to cover, he said he was told that Huntington National Bank had agreed to delay cashing them so they did not bounce.
In early January, the county took out another TRAN loan from Huntington Bank in the amount of $13 million, in part so that it could cover the checks already written to Huntington last December to pay off its prior two TRAN loans.
“Yes, it’s incredible, the county took out a TRAN to pay off its two previous TRANS,” said Luckow. “By law this not something you can do.”
The county took out one of those $5 million TRAN loans in early 2015 to deal with cash flow issues until that year’s tax payments started coming in (the county paid off half of that TRAN throughout the year, leaving $2.5 million). The second TRAN, in the amount of $7 million, was taken out last November purportedly to be used as a short-term stop-gap measure for the county’s various human services departments due to the budget impasse in Harrisburg. County Commissioners had insisted that once the budget was passed in Harrisburg, the county would receive reimbursements from the state to cover the $7 million TRAN by year’s end. The county’s resolution declared it was anticipating revenues between November and December 2015 that would cover its repayment — those revenues never came although the county maxed out its note.
Luckow now believes those “anticipated revenues” never existed either. He said he has been unable to gather further details about the transaction, “The schedule showing how the county was to repay that TRAN is missing.”
According to Luckow, only about $3 million of the $7 million TRAN note was actually used by the county’s human services departments to cover a gap in state funding, with the remaining $4 million being used for regular General Fund expenditures; the county still owes its human services department another $1 million on top of that, increasing the shortfall even more. Rather than simply being used as a budget stop-gap due to problems in Harrisburg, the money was effectively covering a previously undisclosed operating deficit.
While the county is starting off 2016 deeply in the hole, the Annual Budget first proposed by the Board of Commissioners in November 2015 for the 2016 fiscal year showed the county would be starting with more than $6.1 million in cash on hand.
“This $6 million cash on hand number that was put into the budget is what we call in accounting terminology a plug,” said Luckow. “The county just made up a number to make its budget work, to make it balance, in this case that plug was added into the beginning cash balance […] It’s not real.”
Luckow said he was monitoring the county’s financial statements as officials manipulated the starting cash number being put into the budget to make it all add up.
“When the Controller’s Office found other discrepancies, like with long-term debt payments that were under-budgeted by $250,000, we told [Financial Administrator] Vince LaValle and he told us he would fix it. I saw that he ‘fixed it’ by increasing the amount of that beginning cash balance on the budget […] This budget is published, the public can see this plug right now for itself.”
Although the prior Board of Commissioners touted each year that the county had not raised property taxes, Ricardo Luckow said the county’s budget has been grossly mismanaged for a long time.
“The county had repeated operating deficits that were not addressed by the Commissioners for years,” said Luckow. “You’re going back 10 years with horrible financial performance. But this is far worse than it’s ever been, the county has never had negative cash before.”
County financial records show that in prior years deficit spending was filled with one time revenue sources, such as the sale of Friendship Ridge. Other monies used in the past to effectively fill the financial crater included the lease of public lands for timber sales, the sale of mineral rights for natural gas drilling, and the refinancing of bonds to delay payments that were due.
All of those monies have already long been spent, including the net proceeds from the sale of Friendship Ridge. Beaver County is now left without a single dollar in a cash reserve fund, and according to Luckow, a cash flow deficit that could top $17 million this year if drastic measures are not taken by the new Board of Commissioners.
“The budget is urgently needing to be reviewed and revised in order to eliminate or at least mitigate the deficit that is now clearly projected,” said Luckow, who noted that if no action is taken the county will not be able to meet its financial obligations in a timely manner. “We know where the big spenders are, we have ideas, now we need to work with the new Commissioners to see what ideas they want to implement. We have already put together a two page paper with 15 points for the Commissioners to consider.”
Republican Commissioners Sandie Egley and Dan Camp, who inherited the budget when they took office on January 4th, have said they are now reopening it — over the protests of incumbent Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio — and will be doing a line-by-line review.
Beaver County Financial Administrator Vince LaValle resigned from the county at the end of last week after the Commissioners made the decision to terminate him.
The Fourth EstateJan 11, 2016 at 5:15 pm
Well boys and girls, it’s time to pay the piper. Great job John Paul!!!
lifeguardJan 11, 2016 at 9:29 pm
I don’t know who exactly is responsible for this present state of affairs, but irregardless, this situation didn’t happen over night. It’s been going on for years. While I’m not smart enough to completely understand the specifics of what’s going, I am wise enough to see that whoever is ultimately responsible adheres to the “If you can’t dazzle ’em with brilliance, baffle ’em with bullshit” accounting method……………………….
PTAmomJan 12, 2016 at 10:38 am
Well lifeguard…the beaver county pools are a pure example of waste…there are like 20 lifeguards working at one time and there are times that the majority are sitting around doing absolutely nothing and sucking the tax payers dollars.
lifeguardJan 12, 2016 at 9:57 pm
@PTAmom……………Kinda like what’s been going on in the Beaver County Courthouse for the last 40-50 years, huh?
spacecadetJan 11, 2016 at 5:20 pm
Excellent job, John Paul. Thank you, and PLEASE keep up the good work!
As for the content, there really is only one word to describe the county leadership over the past decade: Liars. They should all be ashamed of themselves and some of them should be in prison.
IcanreadJan 11, 2016 at 5:21 pm
..but I want to see the two pages of recommended cuts.
JanitorJan 11, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Let’s start with their SALARIES!
Tammy ZlatovichJan 11, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Wow. 10 years of pour management of tax payers money! Starting the 2016 year 17 million in the negative! Everyone involved, everyone who ignored it for 10 years should have to sell everything the own to give back to county then go to prison. And they better start cutting a lot of employees and costs. Wonder if us, as tax payers can file criminal and civil lawsuits against them all? They better figure it out, without raising taxes!
TomJan 11, 2016 at 5:37 pm
Municipalities have numerous reps on their council and yet the entire county board has only three people making decisions for us. How has this been overlook and not made public before. Will the attorney general be brought in on this one like in Rochester ? Probably not, that office has no plans to run for governor
Sandy Tomasko FredericksJan 11, 2016 at 10:38 pm
What a mess Sandie and Dan were left with. Can you imagine what a bigger mess it would have become. No wonder Tony didn’t want to reopen the budget. I agree with Tammy Zlatovich. They should have to pay back and pay the consequences
Joe Van LearJan 11, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Lack of checks and balances. Absolute power corrupts absolutely! It’s usually the poor places like BC or Bum F@#k Kentucky where this happens. I hope prison time is coming to set examples!
KirkJan 11, 2016 at 5:53 pm
The expected revenues are or were from this over glorified Shell arrival. The commissioners, just like Center and Potter, are spending and expanding when there’s been no increase in revenue as of yet and no formal commitment by Shell. That company has no idea what kind of financial handouts they’ll be asked to give. A lot of money spent on “what if”
Angry DispatcherJan 12, 2016 at 2:19 pm
The difference between the county and Center/Potter is that in Center/Potter, shell is paying for the upgrades or the majority of upgrades that are being done. The county won’t see anything till the mill is built.
Jim FredericksJan 11, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Sounds to me that the county for the past several years has been supervised very poorly by liars and thieves! All those responsible should have their county pensions and future county pensions revoked. After all, being a public official does not give them the right to misuse and hide financial shortfalls from the people on Beaver County! No wonder commissioner Amadio did not want to reopen the budget! It appears that the broom will be doing some more sweeping in the courthouse very soon and the outgoing commissioners, LaValle, and former chairman Amadio should be held accountable for their misdoings and subject to criminal charges if found guilty!
Tammy ZlatovichJan 12, 2016 at 12:34 am
Since it appears, no matter what they do they get their pension, maybe their monthly check needs to go straight to fixing some of these issues!
Leslie Tyson RizziJan 12, 2016 at 2:45 am
AMEN!
BABAJan 11, 2016 at 5:58 pm
Great job as always JP. But again……..I AM AFRAID I GOT SOME BAD NEWS. JP has brought allot to light but when handed over to public officials, law enforcement, etc, the preverbial ball was dropped. Georgie, John Joe, Frankie, BBC Steele, and Bacon Bits just to name a few. What about the missing monies in the AMB? JP got work. Just watch your back. You are stirring the pot and doing good work. Beaver County Authorities are a vindictive bitch.
Jack BeswiffJan 11, 2016 at 8:15 pm
How are we paying people to do jobs and they are stealing money and then it gets covered up? Between the county and beaver county schools there is corruption all over. How about we take our money and put it to good use instead of raising our taxes or supporting politicians bad habits? Also, someone better investigate the 1.5 millions dollars in tax money that was taken from the Baden tax collector from the Ambrige Area School District last year and NOTHING was done? NOTHING!!!!! Supposedly that family has ties with the business manager and a couple board members so it was ignored. That’s is illegal regardless of your position. You better investigate that next JP and bring the DA with you. Then the ASD. business manager got a 15% raise as a result-when the district auditor caught the error….wth??? Just like the former athletic derector in Ambridge who got away with taking money years ago and nothing was done to him? And I doubt that district has money to waste. This is iLLEGAL people. Eventually it will all come out in the county and schools. JP will uncover it. You won’t get away with it forever. And the article in the BCT reports Moon SD may spend millions on their recent litigation with the new board, putting the superintendent on leave and overturning the closing of a school which is also ridiculous when that money could be better spent on children and edcation. How is it that we have educational leaders that lose the focus of the children being the most important aspect instead of their own agendas, illegal activities or favors. All those involved should be put in jail. It can’t be hidden forever.
Kathleen BrantnerJan 11, 2016 at 11:01 pm
This is criminal and they all need to be held accountable. The good ole boy mentality. Smh. Have shameful for Beaver County
RodneyJan 11, 2016 at 6:03 pm
I thought that selling Friendship Ridge was going to solve all the counties budget wows? Another lie that a politician told to get something out of it for their own gain. Lots of people lost their jobs, companies lost contracts (including the company in was employed by for almost 30 years), and these politicians just kept lying and spending money like it was going out of style. But do they worry about it at all? Doubt it very much, they are covered by bonds and have a nice county pension to collect, while the people they put out of work sturgle to make ends meet. The deeper they dig I will bet them more they will find that the “Good old Boys” in the democratic leadership that has been this county for decades will be uncovered. Jail time will never happen for any of them so do not look for them to even see the inside of the county lockup little alone a state Pen. Good job JP keep up the good work.
Angry DispatcherJan 12, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Friendship Ridge needed to go anyway. No it didn’t totally solve the budget problems, but they are no where near as bad as they would have been if the county still owned that money hole. I will agree though, county employees got kickbacks for selling it.
Cry me a riverJan 11, 2016 at 6:04 pm
Let’s start with the Commissioners Office. Does each one of the Commissioners need their own secretary? Or how about a Chief of Staff? Then look at take home vehicles like those in the Sheriff’s Office.
bcgirlJan 12, 2016 at 7:05 am
Also the solicitors, there are two for the county and one for each department. The two solicitors for the county should be able to handle all legal matters for all departments.
Dog of DogJan 11, 2016 at 6:18 pm
Someone needs to look into the $300,000 Human Resources program that Rocky Washington sold them. I’m sure this was a “friendly” purchase.
jaybirdJan 11, 2016 at 6:39 pm
I noticed a lot of quotes by Mr. Luckow, so I presume you must have interviewed him personally, meaning this information is NOT hearsay, but FACTS.
Apparently, much of this has silenty transpired over the past several months, giving you the time and foundation to build these past few articles. If there ever was a local “Woodward and Bernstein” award for Best in Investigative Journalism, you would win hands down. Fantastic job, JP!
BEAVER COUNTY TIMES, TAKE A LESSON HERE AND DO YOUR FUCKING JOB, WE ARE BEING FINANCIALLY RAPED!!
The Fourth EstateJan 11, 2016 at 7:07 pm
Call it the JPaulitzer!!
Jo Ann DugovichJan 11, 2016 at 11:41 pm
Perjury has been committed… There will be people going to jail…
The Fourth EstateJan 11, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Talk about irony: My county tax bill came today. Thanks Connie.
RavenJan 11, 2016 at 8:12 pm
The Fourth Estate: Irony indeed. Well, I’m not going to be in a hurry to pay it. Maybe I’ll make another donation to the Humane Society.
Mr ObviousJan 11, 2016 at 10:16 pm
I’ll be paying mine on the LAST day of face!!
FedupJan 11, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Ahh. So now we see why the Commissioners were so hot to sell Friendship Ridge. My, my how Karma does come around. All the County employees who turned their backs on their Union brothers and sisters will now know how it feels to stand alone and lose their jobs due to “budget cuts.” This makes me so incredibly happy. Happier I could only be if Connie Javens, Tony Amadio, and Vince Lavalle do jail time.
Tony CelesteJan 11, 2016 at 11:46 pm
Put them all in Jail !!! They put Mike Veon in Jail for less
Kathleen BrantnerJan 12, 2016 at 12:18 am
I agree I think Mike Veon took the fall for a few of the good old boys. Sad because he did a lot of good, job wise for beaver county before he got involved with this stuff
JanitorJan 11, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Perhaps each AND everyone of us as taxpayers should ask to see their budget? Sunshine law. Maybe we need to go to their meetings? We need to keep up the pressure and force out the dirty rats. JP our hero for not being a yes man and standing up for what is right in this collaborative cluster.
wtfJan 11, 2016 at 7:34 pm
The problem is they “plug” numbers- which are just more lies.
I believe it is illegal to have an unbalanced budget. However, our federal gov’t expects that local gov’t is run by idiots so nothing will ever happen to them. Probably goes on everywhere. That is why term limits are important.
Tony and Joe just lied all day every day to keep collecting their money for nothing paychecks while they get jobs and grant money for their family and friends. And screw Beaver County- they don’t care. If Shell builds anything here, it’s just more money for the greddy m-f’ers. They’d still be millions in debt and creating new positions.!!
wtfJan 11, 2016 at 7:56 pm
greedy
THE EXCUTIONERJan 13, 2016 at 5:13 pm
Wtf check the relatives of Connie they will see the funds and unis given her bags of cash for demolition in beaver county notice the kids and relatives shit the fuck up her goose is cooked. How can’t you identify where millions went and were bankrupt. It’s all comming out now…..
desmoluvrJan 11, 2016 at 6:54 pm
Meanwhile over at the Times their lead article is about how PennDOT will start using snowplows with GPS. Wow, how insightful. No, sorry, I was only kidding. BCT, you SUCK!
Edward MaritzJan 11, 2016 at 6:56 pm
Those 3 idiots that were on the board need to be held accountable! The 3 of them make the arrogant Mike Vion appear to be a honorable person! We can only hope they end up where he did with their soap on a rope securely in hand!!!! Because the should be screwed like they did us tax payers! Not to mention the treasurer, talk about shady! Well wishes to all once on c-block!
desmoluvrJan 11, 2016 at 6:59 pm
Once again JP proves why he is the only legitimate journalist working in Beaver Co. Thank you for being such a valuable resource to this community.
Cray La Shaun BiggelsJan 12, 2016 at 12:08 am
Lol keep voting for them democrats
buzzkillJan 11, 2016 at 7:15 pm
This is the problem with Democrat Machine politicians. They are compulsive spenders. They wish they were just like the Federal government and could just print money, but they can’t. So situations like this arise.
Uncle Wah WahJan 11, 2016 at 7:24 pm
How many times has that Friendship Ridge money been spent by now? It’s probably still in the budget as “available funds”. hahahaha
Courthouse CrierJan 11, 2016 at 7:41 pm
Guess the Times will be copying this story by JP too and printing it in their shit rag without giving him credit?
We all got your back JP!
Jamie KindelbergerJan 12, 2016 at 1:07 am
Ok.. So who’s going to jail for it?
Eric RossJan 12, 2016 at 1:50 am
They will plant some bad checks in your car. Your going down.
Jamie KindelbergerJan 12, 2016 at 2:40 am
I’ve had about enough of these criminals in government! The whole things corrupt from the top all the way down to little Beaver County!
Robyn Jordan SyeJan 12, 2016 at 1:10 am
WOW! …….just WOW….😖
Dave RockJan 12, 2016 at 1:15 am
When I was 18, I got a checking account at a bank, Long story short, I overdrew the account by $800. I wasn’t able to repay it right away so a warrant was issued and I was arrested and thrown in jail until it was paid in full.
Why shouldn’t this happen to these guys?
Cindy LJan 11, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Republican or Democrat we all need to throw our support behind Sandy and Dan right now it looks like they have a big job to do! Good luck Commissioners!
Marty TokatchJan 12, 2016 at 1:35 am
Its amazing how most Government Entities run a little short. New Mexico has a Balanced Budget Amendent and a Surplus Fund. .( We still have plenty of Corruption )
Gregory J Rohr-GaransiJan 12, 2016 at 1:38 am
When the tide goes out it can leave some really ugly things sticking out of the mud. Haven’t been following the financial situation in Beaver County that close, but maybe the budget impasse in Harrisburg has shown us something that we should have known about already.
WiseOwlJan 11, 2016 at 9:12 pm
What shocks me I have my car loan with Huntington Bank and my checking account with PNCBank.. When I make my payment to Huntington in the afternoon, that evening when I check my PNC account…the check has cleared.
GeorgiesgunsJan 11, 2016 at 9:30 pm
I receive my tax bill today from the county. I guess as much as it hurts paying it to support the county it will hurt even more when it is doubled. ugg
jwJan 12, 2016 at 6:36 pm
The hardest part for me is writing Connie T Javens where it says “Pay to the Order of”
Bryan JordanJan 12, 2016 at 2:33 am
Not surprised
Shawn McCrackenJan 12, 2016 at 2:41 am
SMH,,,,
Leslie Tyson RizziJan 12, 2016 at 2:44 am
Incredible.
ValdimirJan 11, 2016 at 9:57 pm
Hmm,,,
This doesn’t add up.
It’s all about October 2015 Ricky Riccado started to sense something was amiss.
How long has Dave Rossi been Controller and said nothing about spending more than revenues???
Hmm,,,
Sandy GambonJan 12, 2016 at 3:07 am
It’s called Nepotism, as well. Certain families control various townships in Beaver County. This type of governing is not unusual for small townships. But we should clean house at the next election.
Jack BeswiffJan 11, 2016 at 10:17 pm
Need some fresh faces in the courthouse. Clearly the corruption will come out eventually if your guilty and think you an get away with it. Good honest people should not be hard to come by in law enforcement and government. Heck maybe we can hire Burfick???
beaver1Jan 11, 2016 at 10:20 pm
i live in patterson twp theres a county worker who brings home a new county truck every time you trun around i also see another worker take a county truck to ohio every day & every night there talking about waste, someone should check into the dept of public works they just gave the interim director a 20,000 raise but shes but shes the sec.for the democratic party and in bed with amadio & lavalle so whats that telling you . I also walk down @ the park they put these new outhouses in @ a cost of 80,000 for each one ,they smell just as bad as the old ones , waste every where you look waste.
jaybirdJan 11, 2016 at 10:35 pm
A sad outcome of this financial disaster is there will be layoffs and cuts to employee’s pay and benefits. Many of these employees are guilty of NOTHING and are working day to day to make a living, just like the rest of us. They are among those who will suffer to balance the budget while the upper staff, several of them guilty of this malfeasance, will end up with raises added to their already bloated salaries and perks.
I hope the union, Yes the UNION, does NOT let this happen. And we innocent taxpayers should NOT be the scapegoats penalized by higher taxes in order to pay for those higher-ups who fucked up. This shit happens all to often.
To quote a petition to the Wadsworth Council, “It is surely not right to use collective punishment. Punish the guilty, leave the innocent alone”. Why do the workers always get screwed while the upper echelon waltzes away unblemished? ENOUGH!
IcanreadJan 12, 2016 at 6:33 am
But the reality is the county has had far more people on the payroll than we can afford for years. Those that have had the benefit of a decent salary and good benefits might lose their jobs, but they should count themselves lucky to have had one when the job should never have existed.
Ron BurgundyJan 18, 2016 at 8:58 pm
I remember an article a few years ago, maybe the Times, I don’t remember, but it showed that Beaver County had almost twice as many employees as Butler County.
Adam ScottJan 12, 2016 at 3:37 am
If we all stood up and made enough noise, things would change. We can’t just sit here and eat the manure our parents and grandparents left us, holding people accountable is not hard, just keep appealing to a higher court until we get results.
Vicki MannJan 12, 2016 at 4:00 am
Thanks for posting, Susie.
Head haunchoJan 11, 2016 at 11:15 pm
Fact of the matter is that not a lot can be done with the employees if they are under an elected official and the other ones are under collective bargaining. Remember when you cut people you also cut services as the company I work for found out when people were laid off. They were quickly called back because the company was losing business. Government is not efficient and they cannot operate the way they use to. There are other ways to reduce the budget and cutting people is not always the answer. Ie, take home cars, reduced spending, cut travel, don’t replace retirees. Unfortunately some of the bargained agreements don’t allow for some of these.
Jay TheysJan 12, 2016 at 1:00 am
This is the result of 80 0lus years of the Democratic machine and cement heads who pull that party lever..you have only yourselves to blame..as a registered democra, I’ve been ashamed of this and have tried to talk to voters to think before they vote..well, these people are fools and we’re coming to a fools end..the Beaver county times has been in bed with these administration’s for years, it’s way overdue to pump out that septic tank in this county..remember, Shell hasn’t signed a thing..they have walked away from one site in Louisiana and one in Kentucky. .we’re all going to have to pay the piper…hope people finally wake up
TLJan 12, 2016 at 4:01 am
And, as with the rest of the investigations, and findings, no adequate adjudication will occur. Just “spin”, excuses, and “Good ole boy” politics.
No wonder Pennsylvania is among the top 5 corrupt states.
Debbie Steel-PhillipsJan 12, 2016 at 10:08 am
Will share this article. Not about to hit like on it.
SpeakTheTruthTooJan 12, 2016 at 6:15 am
Holy Moley! The county was robbing from Peter to pay Paul. WTF is that? Anyone with a checking account can tell you that eventually catches up with you. What were they thinking? Guess who is not winning another reelection? Tony Amido. Because the big loser in all of this is going to be the Beaver County taxpayers. There is no way they will be able to cut $17 plus million from the budget.
The real question is though….How much does the county really take in, and what are the real expenses?
Ron BurgundyJan 18, 2016 at 9:00 pm
The Republican candidate for treasurer noted that the county’s books had not been audited for over 20 years.
Fred SamsJan 12, 2016 at 11:32 am
Heads need To Roll
RavenJan 12, 2016 at 8:34 am
Lucifer: “Connie…Connie…Wake up!”
Connie: Wha…What…It’s only 3:00 in the morning.”
Lucifer: “Yeah, I know. But this is important.”
Connie: “What do you want?”
Lucifer: “I’m here to take your soul. We had an agreement.”
Connie: “But you told me I would have four more years.”
Lucifer: “That was for the Unis deal, the house assessment, those job appointments and cover for the bank withdrawals.”
Connie: “Well, yeah, so what’s this about?”
Lucifer: “God just sent me an email. Something’s come up. He’s really upset this time.”
Connie: “So. He’s been upset at me before.”
Lucifer: “Not like this. It seems that John Paul has blown the whistle on the budget thing.”
Connie: “All of it?”
Lucifer: “All that we couldn’t hide.”
Connie: “Uh oh.”
Lucifer: “Yep, bad news. Vince, Tony, Dennis and Joe are also worried, because I have their promises also.”
Connie: “Blame it on Sandie and Dannie.”
Lucifer: “Can’t. They’re friends with God, at least for now.”
Connie: “Let Tony deal with it. We both agreed to run again and cover things up.”
Lucifer: “Sorry, but this Luckow beat us to it.”
Connie: “Darn, darn, darn.”
Lucifer: “God wants you and Tony to resign and make amends with the tax payers.”
Connie: “Let them eat cake.”
Lucifer: “No can do. Our cover’s blown. This time, He’s sending all of us back to Hell.”
Connie: “Darn. Well, let me at least get my hair done. And Tony will want to play one last round of golf.”
Lucifer: “O.K., I’ll buy some time with God. Maybe round up some more leftover souls in the Sheriff department. They still owe me a few.”
Connie: “O.K. I’m not getting any younger, and maybe it’s a good thing to lose while I’m behind.”
Lucifer: “Yeah, it was a good deal. Beaver County has always been the best place to find lost souls in politics. I’m off to Monaca. I hear that Shell needs some help making promises about a cracker plant.”
Connie: “Hee. Hee. Hee. Yeh, there are suckers born every minute.”
Lucifer: “Right you are. And they make the best voters, don’t they?! Ha. Ha. Ha.”
THE EXCUTIONERJan 13, 2016 at 7:17 pm
One problem for her raven it’s all true and eternal fire awaits her soon. She’s not above God’s law soon to come she will die of a heart attack soon due to the stress of the walls of truth squeezing her like a vise and the true reality prevails………
Ron BurgundyJan 18, 2016 at 9:02 pm
Hilarious. That’s your best work yet.
John Q TaxpayerJan 12, 2016 at 9:06 am
This is a result of gross mismanagement and overspending, however somebody or maybe everyone is stealing money somehow. Maybe through sweetheart contracts and purchases that are kicking back money to different people, I don’t know.
Every bid, contract and business transaction must be examined to reveal the big money leaks and who is involved and responsible.
Trim all the fat in county spending…Get rid of employees that are not needed, cut salaries and wages, cut wasteful spending like 30 county cars going back and forth from home to work everyday. Review insurance policies to reveal if the county is over paying for the coverage it has. I would be willing to bet that the same vendors have been married to the county for the past 20 or 30 years. EVERYTHING MUST BE SCRUTINIZED DOWN TO WHO IS SUPPYING THE PENCILS AND PAPER CLIPS !
The new District Attorney should be a busy man after these answers are found out.
RavenJan 12, 2016 at 9:24 am
Right you are, Jaybird. So very right. It’s come-clean time — everywhere in that Courthouse, because this stuff — this huge amount of stuff — did not happen in a vacuum. Many, many people “benefitted” from this, and they had to know what was happening.
Mary Anne RuskinJan 12, 2016 at 2:07 pm
Sad to say, I’m not surprised.
RavenJan 12, 2016 at 9:19 am
“The County” — a handful of now easily-identifiable people. And I don’t see how any of this could have been pulled off without Connie Javens’ oversight and blessings. It’s time, Connie. Way past time to call it a day and resign. Heck, I’ll even stop making nasty comments about your behavior. Even the election of Tom Leydig would not have saved your behind on this one. Actually, it would have been discovered sooner than this. Step aside, and let the professionals like Tom clean this mess up, if that is even possible. Call off tomorrow, talk it over with the kids, tell the office staff that their letters meant well, create a good cover story and reminisce about the old days — then just stay away. If you do that, I’ll even send in my dog license fee. If you don’t. at least show us your personal check book, just to satisfy those doubters who think there might be a few extra deposits.
John Q TaxpayerJan 12, 2016 at 9:30 am
SOMEONE IS STEALING MONEY ! IT IS BY FAILING TO MAKE THE PROPER DEPOSITS IN THE BANK OR IN THE FORM OF A SWEETHEART DEAL OR CONTRACTS THAT ARE KICKING MONEY BACK TO SOMEONE OR EVERYONE ! IT CAN’T BE THAT HARD TO FIGURE OUT WHERE THE MONEY IS GOING !
There is no county job that should pay over 75K a year except a sitting Judge, and they get paid by the state.
RavenJan 12, 2016 at 10:12 am
Yes, John Q. Taxpayer. I have been trying to figure what the eventual outcome(s) of this will be. My guess is that John Paul has some good ideas, but he can’t publish them as fact or even as editorial opinion. Yet I have to believe that theft, in at least some of its various forms, will eventually be found. That would send people to jail. As with the Sheriff ordeal over four years, a “smoking gun” was never found to jail the guy, only a “smokeless” one, kudos to Lee Rothman. But that was four years of hell for some people, and it dragged many down. This matter could last a long time, but theft is the one key to solving it, because it would lead to removing these people. I don’t want to wish theft or jail time on anyone, but it if leads to their removal, then I’m all for finding it. Some people like Javens and Tony should have gotten out while they could, but this will haunt them even if they resign now. Anyone who pays taxes wants a resolution to this. Soon. Very soon. Like by today.
eddiepghJan 12, 2016 at 11:17 am
id say they were just playing a Shell game but that would be too easy
Trina GonzalezJan 12, 2016 at 1:07 pm
This is just marvelous! (Notice the sarcasm). What happens to us people who worked then retired? Are our pensions safe?
mjm0149Jan 12, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Sadly if you left if with the county, my guess would be no.
WiseOwlJan 12, 2016 at 1:59 pm
Very easy to point fingers at the Courthouse family, but also point those fingers at the voters who kept voting for the same
people. I realize most ran unopposed, but I always wrote in a name knowing full well it was useless, but at least I had
the knowledge I did not vote for any of the “family” that presently rule the courthouse.
mjm0149Jan 12, 2016 at 2:20 pm
I wonder if the last minute funds was Lucky going over to Negly and hustling some people at pool.
Patty NewJan 12, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Ok how can I get the Beaver Countian?? I’m loving all this and hope they investigate every dept and dept head, its about time!!
martinJan 12, 2016 at 4:01 pm
why did javens and LaValle keep sending money to friendship ridge when they knew the county was broke something smells with this
whatsupJan 12, 2016 at 5:06 pm
I got my tax bill today . Should I just make the check out to Connie Javens ?
JanitorJan 12, 2016 at 6:45 pm
What will become of queen Connie? Not get her nails done? No aqua net for a week? And the gun was NEVER loaded…………is there anyone……please…..anyone who has not been corrupted, promised, sucked up to, cajoled that is going to help us throughout this cluster? Maybe her pen was never full of ink?
Barbra FrankJan 13, 2016 at 12:40 am
Not surprising
LostDollarsJan 12, 2016 at 8:19 pm
With all of the corruption in the courthouse would it surprise anyone that this type of behavior happens in all of our towns with our councilmen? Everyone with any “power” in that courthouse is tied to a councilman somewhere. I can assure you that not only are you being screwed by the county but also in your own cities and towns. Have you had an increase in your water bills? Tax millage? You can bet some if this has to do with the greed in your own backyard. To make a difference you have to start bitching at your towns council meetings, run for office. Not pointing this at anyone directly but venting in this forum and not taking action will ensure things remain the same. They will win.
LostDollarsJan 12, 2016 at 8:28 pm
And again I ask where is Rossi’s culpability in all of this mess? He needs a consultant to audit Beaver County’s books? What is his realm of responsibility? Maybe I just do not understand what he is supposed to be “controlling”.
mjm0149Jan 12, 2016 at 9:23 pm
There are time when you have an audit done by someone or a group who is independent of who they are auditing. That may be why it was an outside company. How long has Rossi been in office?
LostDollarsJan 12, 2016 at 10:12 pm
He has been in office for eight years and should have completed seven audits. No inkling of what’s going on? I find that a bit odd.
mjm0149Jan 12, 2016 at 10:45 pm
Ok I would agree then. It looks like he should be held accountable for some of what has been going on. He should have had an idea of where money was going.
I predicted when JP first started reporting on the withdrawal that I thought Javins was being used as a scapegoat and other were involved. I would not be surprised if this scandal encompassed all of the top people in the courthouse.
JoeDoeJan 12, 2016 at 10:14 pm
And there lies the question, LostDollars…WHERE HAS ROSSI BEEN all this time? Why now has he brought this to everyone’s attention when he should have had his finger on the Treasurer and Commissioners pulse of all this wrong doing? Someone needs to be accountable, and I think we need to start with our Controller!
SpeakTheTruthTooJan 13, 2016 at 6:11 am
Sometimes you have to let shit take its course so you can get your man and/or woman. Happens all the time in criminal investigations. Maybe thats what Rossi has been doing? Allowing them to hang themselves.
WTFJan 13, 2016 at 5:05 pm
IT WAS ELECTION TIME!!! THERE WAS AN ELECTION TO WIN!!
NOBODY WAS GOING TO JEOPARDIZE THAT BY LETTING THE TRUTH OUT!!
WiseOwlJan 12, 2016 at 9:12 pm
Gee, does this mean there will finally be vacant parking spaces in the parking garage adjacent to the courthouse…up to now
the courthouse “family” have had reserved parking spaces….try getting a space if your called for jury duty…good luck. For
those wondering what will happen to our Treasurer, well…she will be a nice hair stylist for women at the county jail.
Ron KasperJan 13, 2016 at 2:17 am
Beside this one how many more bailouts are coming down the pike. in Pa..
JerseyJan 12, 2016 at 11:59 pm
To everyone that has been involved int the “misappropriation of moneys” from the hard working taxpayers of beaver county. You can hide. act indifferent and actually believe that you got away with your behavior. But one day when you meet your maker, you can no longer hide, justice will be swift. But until that day, every day you look in the mirror you will see nothing, you no longer exist as a human being. You are the lowest of the low with no reason to exist. Your eyes are vacant your soul has long been sold to the devil. When you are in public people will see nothing, you are now nothing, just a void, a drain on society and your family. Perhaps at some point in your life you were human, but now you have not only dragged yourself down, the county down but also your families. I am so sure that they are very proud of you. Good Job you have perfected Greed and self destruction.
Matt MillerJan 13, 2016 at 5:23 am
And yet they want to keep taxing the shit out of me. Not anymore, not paying them jack shit.
John Q TaxpayerJan 13, 2016 at 9:01 am
I was just looking at the payroll. Vince Lavalle was being paid 10K MORE a year than a Commissioners. That’s so fucking crazy I can’t even comprehend it.
Mike LJan 13, 2016 at 9:05 am
A investigative reporter once told me ” Your local government is only as good as your local news paper” so where has the local news paper been?…..silence
RavenJan 13, 2016 at 10:37 am
Mike L: Tom Davidson is rewriting this article by John Paul, with David Taube’s help. They should have it ready by next Monday.
The Fourth EstateJan 13, 2016 at 12:15 pm
The delay in the rewrite is unforgivable, unless The Times is hoping JP will add more information before the weekend. One scoop or two, newsroom?
RavenJan 13, 2016 at 9:07 am
whatsup: Yes, just her name would work. I’ll get you the address of her Florida condo. The Beaver banks might be requiring two signatures now, and that would hinder the cashier check deposit to her personal account. Now that County taxes are due, we shouldn’t do anything to slow the cash flow and create overdrafts. It’s just good business sense.
Jim FredericksJan 13, 2016 at 2:16 pm
To: JP. Great job! Keep investigating the improprieties@ the courthouse! It’s about time that the corruption has finally been made public! Now, hopefully the new DA will prosecute all those liars and thieves responsible for the budgetary mess the past regime has created and should be incarcerated for and not being permitted to resign without being punished for their role in this fiasco!
ConfusedJan 13, 2016 at 12:46 pm
Why don’t you check out the raises that were just handed out.
Kathleen BrantnerJan 13, 2016 at 6:37 pm
I agree and under no circumstance should they be allowed to receive their fat pensions
BoatmanJan 13, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Can’t wait to write my property tax check to fund this clown show. How does that make you feel?
fyiJan 13, 2016 at 4:05 pm
I personally never felt comfortable writing Pay to the order of : Connie Javens. It never set right with me. Call it intuition if you will.
THE EXCUTIONERJan 13, 2016 at 4:59 pm
Once again Connie Javen’s wow if , she murdered someone would she STILL be in office? Of course who’s she going to blame now. Check all the kids big house payments, kids, & grand kid’s car payments , oh let’s not for get the college tuition payments and if the steelers make the,super bowl she will have 10, people in the box seats bet your ass on us taxpayers! !! Impeach her NOW BEAVER COUNTY TAX PAYERS! !!
martinJan 13, 2016 at 6:08 pm
where is joe spanik now he is as quiet as a church mouse what a corrupt motherfucker
bcgirlJan 13, 2016 at 7:17 pm
True story from today. I received my tax bill this week just like everyone else, but I want it to go to the bank so it is paid from my escrow account. A call to the treasurer’s office results in a response of “We don’t send out the bills” and a transfer to the assessment office. The assessment office transfers the call back to the treasurer’s office (which is the correct office) and resulted in a response of “We only send one bill. We won’t send two.” and “You don’t have an escrow account. Your bank told us that last year”. [Backstory: the mortgage is about ten years old and the bank has paid taxes every year from the escrow including last year] The employee from the treasurer’s office was told that my taxes were paid last year by the band from the escrow account, not out of the goodness of their hearts. That resulted in a call to the bank, “You do have an escrow account. No one would have told them that. Don’t worry we will get the tax bill through a CD.” Which resulted in another call to the treasurer’s office “The bank doesn’t get the tax bill through a CD, they only pay through a CD. Don’t you think I know how to do my job”.
No, I don’t think she knows how to do her job. There is nothing with the interaction with the treasurer’s office today that even hints that she know how to do her job.
In a side note: My mother cancelled her subscription to the BCT today citing it was too expensive. They offered to drop the price, but still way to expensive for what it is. I asked her if she told them that she got real news from the BC and she didn’t. I told her that she should have. I would have loved to hear what they would have said to that.
JimmyjamJan 13, 2016 at 9:57 pm
WTF is wrong with the crooks in Beaver County. If you are going to commit theft and waste of the county coffers, atleast leave enough funds that the accountant/auditors can make it work for the record books. lol These jokers running the shows around here cant find their ass with both hands. We need a full accounting of all public money in this county going back twenty years and prosecute any illegal dealings. No wonder we have an antiquated real estate tax assessment system to over collect on newer homes and business being built to cover this deficit. Get outtta here.
jerseyJan 14, 2016 at 1:02 am
If by the grace of God all involved end up in Jail as they should, perhaps a wise judge would see fit for them to have to pay for their stay in jail, including healthcare. Why should the people of Beaver County have to pay for their posh accomodations. Perhaps if their families had to write a check every month for their stay, reality would set in. Talk about double screwing to the public, you stole from us and now we are going to reward you by hiding you in jail , and paying for your stay. Just a thought.
RavenJan 14, 2016 at 8:19 am
As anticipated, Tom Davidson of the Beaver County Times skirts the real issues and reports as though this is a real surprise and was caused by events beyond the anticipation and control of the politicians — i.e., they did not cause this. In today’s, 1/14/2016 paper he gives Tony Amadio the opportunity to explain it all, and I quote:
“Now, it’s wages and health care,” he said. “Back then, (2009) we didn’t make a big deal out of it.
“We always knew it was going to be a tight year and anticipated the possibility of layoffs,” he said. “Whoever’s making the suggestion the problem’s so big now … where were they then?”
WTF?!
No, seriously. WTF?!
Absolutely mind-numbing irresponsibility for Tom Davidson and the BCT. It might have been better for him to just plagiarize and rewrite John Paul’s articles instead of outright lying by leaving out the important details. The staff of the BCT will not publish ANYTHING unkind about the true behavior of local politicians — a historic fault that misinforms the public to maintain revenues and political friendships.
Not one word about what is really going on. Not one word.
Again — WTF?!
THE EXECUTORJan 14, 2016 at 8:23 pm
It is because the BCT editors are scared chickens of the court house. They (political puppet masters in the court house ) are the puppet masters it’s all advertisements and no real stories or real news the editors should be ashamed of themselves for not reporting the real stories. If it was a story about a dui other than a political figure like 2 I know of for examples Connie’s son Dan Javen’s and the gun episode in Monaca made the paper 1 time and Renee Javens Dui. In Freedom it goes hush hush. The average guy gets in trouble they plaster his name thats the fuckn BCT truth hurts keep up the good job JP. Don’t let the puppet master scare you.
IcanreadJan 15, 2016 at 12:18 pm
If the new editor had any integrity, she would fire Tom Davidson. The old courthouse people who chose the advertising paper of record will no longer have the authority or power to make that decision unilaterally, anyway. It’s a good time for a change of guard at the Times, too.
Uncle Wah WahJan 14, 2016 at 11:22 am
Nothing wrong with the Times article. They quote Amadio and some others. This is what they said, it’s on record as a quote and the reader can judge whether they are clueless, victimized, dishonest or just plain full of crap. You can read and disseminate the info, can’t you?
RavenJan 14, 2016 at 12:44 pm
Let me get this straight. You expect ME to disseminate the Times’ incomplete info.? That ain’t gonna happen. If it would not trigger some copyright issues, I would cut and paste the entire article to this website and let the people here have at it and give their commentaries. The problem is that some people only have access to the BCT, and they will continue believing that the information presented is all there is to it. Clearly, it is not. And that is where the problem lies. Comments against the article were taken down this morning by the censors, leaving only a couple of “harmless ones”. That would not happen here.
Ron BurgundyJan 14, 2016 at 10:46 pm
I guess that’s why I got my property tax bill this week.
FYIJan 15, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Lets get real here. How many of you fine citizens of Beaver County feel comfortable writing a Tax Collection check paid to the order of someone you have never really met. I do believe that there should be some sort of law against having any ones personal name on any county check. I would suggest that an account number and the words Tax Collector be placed on the check and the personal name be omitted completely. Its only a set up for a greedy miser to not be able to resist the temptation of a check made out to them personally and Whoops deposited into their own personal account. Hence the problem exists and who’s fault is it??? Perhaps its time the problem gets solved. Any suggestions?
WiseOwlJan 15, 2016 at 8:29 pm
The Tresurer’s prayers have been answered…this news knocked her infamous dealings out of the spotlight…
Ron BurgundyJan 15, 2016 at 8:30 pm
Just saw this on “Parks And Recreation” tonight and it made me laugh. Ron Swanson is my other alter ego.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRZS6wqJ57Y
eightypercentruleJan 16, 2016 at 7:01 pm
here is the number one problem. the eighty percent rule. the people voted into office a group of knuckleheads that just wanted to be in office, they obviously do not know what they are doing or why they are there. 80% of the people who voted them in are stupid, 80% of those voted in are stupid. so, short of throwing them all out, here is what needs to be done. 10% pay cut for ALL government employees, make them pay their own insurance, drive their own cars, pay for their own gasoline. why should taxes be increased?? so the stupid can spend it foolishly again. quit voting your friends and cousins into office. IT IS VERY OBVIOUS THAT THEY DO NOT KNOW WHAT TO DO. IT IS THEIR JOB TO TAKE CARE OF THE PEOPLE, NOT FOR THE PEOPLE TO TAKE CARE OF THEM. NEXT ELECTION TIME, REMEMBER THEIR RECORD.
raising taxes will not fix the problem. maybe everyone in office needs to show exactly where THEY spent money. maybe then, when everyone knows where it gets spent, they will be less likely to THROW YOUR MONEY AWAY. remember they represent you, they are spending YOUR MONEY. demand that they fix it with the money they have
easygoingJan 21, 2017 at 11:46 am
It is time bring in the attorney general plus an outside auditor firm. No one from Beaver County at all. How can you write checks and there is no money to cover them. Do you go to a store and give them a check and tell them to hold and not cash it till you can move money around.Someone needs to be in jail. It’s time to open up all records if operations at the courthouse to the public to see what they have down with our tax dollars . There is something wrong when only one persons name is on the checks written. There should be 2 names on every check to be written. It is a fact there are too many people who vote and don’t have a clue . They viote straight party lines . Wake up people .