Former Chief County Solicitor Joseph Askar is among those organizing a big money fundraiser for Governor Tom Wolf tonight. The event is being held at the Brighton Rehab And Wellness Center, formerly known as Friendship Ridge, in Brighton Township.
Governor Wolf will be at the reception benefiting his campaign committee, with event-goers donating between $500 and $2,500 to attend.
Hosting the event along with Joseph Askar are his father-in-law Pascal Nardelli (of Castlebrook Development), and former Congressman-turned-lobbyist Ron Klink.
Honorary hosts including County Commissioner Tony Amadio and State Representative Rob Matzie.
Uh oh I think I see where this is heading!
Anybody running against him will get my vote! #DitchWolf
Anyone who would try to raise money for Tom Wolfe who is the worst Governor the state has ever seen, gas tax ,cigarette tax ,beer tax ,property tax has got to be completely insane, in fact I think we should fire half of the legislation in this state and we’d be a whole lot better off the corruption that goes on is terrible!!!!
I wouldn’t vote for Wolf if he were running for dog catcher. Worst governor ever!
Well now, Tony Amadio… how do you explain this one? You are in negotiations with Comprehensive to get us (the taxpayers) money back…and here you are an honorary guest!
Just take a hard copy of the forensic audit with you and hash this out with Askar and Comprehensive tonight and get back to us..
Since he lied about taxing the oil and gas companies,and then raped us in higher taxes and fees. The Liar should get money from them well probably more money he probably already been slipped a few bucks.
Why would anyone expect our corrupt money-grubbing county government do do anything else besides support our corrupt money-grubbing governor? If I could afford to sell and move to OH or WV, I’d do it in a heartbeat!
Shellie Garbart Dean In the near future Arizona will be my permanent home And my camp will be my summer get away to visit friends and relatives. Beaver county taxes are 3 times what they are in Allegheny,And the local school district keeps wasting money with no budget cuts. Like the tax payers pockets have no bottom. And Hopewell keeps building up with only one road. traffic backed up as far as a half a mile at times and only getting worse. Not to mention the quality of population moving in. Just like Las Vegas was a nice place to live in the 80’s. The politicians screwed the place up just like they are doing here. As soon as they passed gaming,I said Pa was going to be as screwed up as New Jersey
A party at the former Friendship Ridge….Hmm, this could explain a few things.
No one invited me.
Isn’t the County in litigation over millions with the new owners.
County tax dollars at stake, how we handle it have our commissioner and former solicitor host fundraiser for the Governor. At the location of the subject at hand.
When will someone wake up down there, And why the heck would GOVERNOR WOLF staff AGREE to this future statewide campaign fodder for Republicans
Why don’t he just buy his way into office again? He’s one of the worst Governors ever in Pennsylvania.
Why there?
I don’t suppose Nick Trombetta will be able to make the soiree, and Mike Veon, aka “Inmate No. JP4714” might want to look over the invite list, just to make sure there will be no other known felons in attendance. That could be a violation of his parole. What about our dearest Connie, are they comping VIP tickets?
This entire thing sounds like a bad chapter from a dystopian novel. Raising money for a MILLIONAIRE at Friendship Ridge kind of feels like President Snow traveling to District 12 to put money into his own election campaign. I wonder to what extent they’ll be insulated from the people that actually live there.