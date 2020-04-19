BeaverCountian.com Reporters Named 12-Time Finalists In Golden Quill Awards For Excellence In Journalism

A dedication to the community, a commitment to facts, and a tenacity to unearth buried truths have earned reporters writing for BeaverCountian.com spots as 12-time finalists in the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s 2020 Golden Quill Awards.

Journalism professionals have judged reporting by BeaverCountian.com to be among the best in twenty-nine counties in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

BeaverCountian.com’s reporting from last year has been recognized by its peers in a broad range of categories including investigative reporting, breaking news, feature reporting, politics and government, business news, health, lifestyle, and profiles.

The reporting was made possible with the support of BeaverCountian.com’s premium subscribers, who fund the publication’s independent journalism endeavors in Beaver County.

BeaverCountian.com had 9 nominations in last year’s awards and took home 6 Golden Quills, including the coveted best-of-show award.

The nominations are for non-daily publications that include newspapers, magazines, and new media publications like BeaverCountian.com. Winners in each category of the 56th Annual Golden Quill Awards will be announced at the Press Club’s awards dinner tentatively scheduled for September 3 at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

BeaverCountian.com’s 2020 finalist coverage can be read below.

Enterprise/Investigative

– “Who Will Save Us?”

Lori Boone

Spot / Breaking News

– “Aliquippa Council Chaos — Meeting Gets Heated as Mayor & Manager Flash Grand Jury Subpoenas”

Lori Boone, Matthew LaComb, John Paul Vranesevich

– “Key Figure in DelTondo Case Revived by Medics After Being ‘Thrown From a Vehicle’”

John Paul Vranesevich, Lori Boone

News Feature

– “Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: ‘You Have to Have It in Your Blood’

April Johnston

Public Affairs/Politics/Government

– “Who Will Save Us?”

Lori Boone

– “County Controller’s Office Was Contacted By State Police After Amadio & Camp Fired Financial Admin Last Year”

John Paul Vranesevich

– “State Investigators Inquiring Into Company Owned By County Controller and Staff”

John Paul Vranesevich

Business/Technology/Consumer

– “Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: ‘You Have to Have It in Your Blood’

April Johnston

Medical/Health

– “LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County”

April Johnston

Lifestyle

– “LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County”

April Johnston

Profile

– “It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About an Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past”

Lori Boone

– “The Last of a 10-Man Aircrew — A Beaver County Veterans Day Story”

Sandra Donovan