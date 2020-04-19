Sunday, April 19, 2020
57.8 F
Beaver
Sunday, April 19, 2020
57.8 F
Beaver

BeaverCountian.com Reporters Named 12-Time Finalists In Golden Quill Awards For Excellence In Journalism

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
1

A dedication to the community, a commitment to facts, and a tenacity to unearth buried truths have earned reporters writing for BeaverCountian.com spots as 12-time finalists in the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s 2020 Golden Quill Awards.

Journalism professionals have judged reporting by BeaverCountian.com to be among the best in twenty-nine counties in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

BeaverCountian.com’s reporting from last year has been recognized by its peers in a broad range of categories including investigative reporting, breaking news, feature reporting, politics and government, business news, health, lifestyle, and profiles.

The reporting was made possible with the support of BeaverCountian.com’s premium subscribers, who fund the publication’s independent journalism endeavors in Beaver County.

BeaverCountian.com had 9 nominations in last year’s awards and took home 6 Golden Quills, including the coveted best-of-show award.

The nominations are for non-daily publications that include newspapers, magazines, and new media publications like BeaverCountian.com. Winners in each category of the 56th Annual Golden Quill Awards will be announced at the Press Club’s awards dinner tentatively scheduled for September 3 at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

BeaverCountian.com’s 2020 finalist coverage can be read below.

Enterprise/Investigative

“Who Will Save Us?”
Lori Boone

Spot / Breaking News

“Aliquippa Council Chaos — Meeting Gets Heated as Mayor & Manager Flash Grand Jury Subpoenas”
Lori Boone, Matthew LaComb, John Paul Vranesevich

“Key Figure in DelTondo Case Revived by Medics After Being ‘Thrown From a Vehicle’”
John Paul Vranesevich, Lori Boone

News Feature

“Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: ‘You Have to Have It in Your Blood’
April Johnston

Public Affairs/Politics/Government

“Who Will Save Us?”
Lori Boone

“County Controller’s Office Was Contacted By State Police After Amadio & Camp Fired Financial Admin Last Year”
John Paul Vranesevich

“State Investigators Inquiring Into Company Owned By County Controller and Staff”
John Paul Vranesevich

Business/Technology/Consumer

“Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: ‘You Have to Have It in Your Blood’
April Johnston

Medical/Health

“LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County”
April Johnston

Lifestyle

“LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County”
April Johnston

Profile

“It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About an Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past”
Lori Boone

“The Last of a 10-Man Aircrew — A Beaver County Veterans Day Story”
Sandra Donovan

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump Up By 100 In One Day – Deaths Up By 17

John Paul - 8
There are now 278 cases of COVID-19 reported in Beaver County and 31 deaths associated with the virus, according to statistics released today by...
Read more
Special Coverage

Ambridge Family Who Warned Of COVID-19 Has Lost Their Father To The Disease

John Paul - 1
An Ambridge family who spoke out to warn about the seriousness of the novel coronavirus has lost their father to the disease. Paul Bohn, 78,...
Read more
Special Coverage

County Commissioners Complain Of Confusion And Coroner Can’t Count Coronavirus Cases

John Paul - 7
Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer can't say for sure how many Beaver Countians have died from the novel coronavirus, and county commissioners have received...
Read more

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Just Peachy Recent comment authors
newest oldest top voted
Just Peachy
Member
Just Peachy

Congratulations to the Beaver Countian journalists nominated for the Golden Quill! Keep up the excellent work that you do!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 6

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 1

BeaverCountian.com Reporters Named 12-Time Finalists In Golden Quill Awards For Excellence In Journalism

A dedication to the community, a commitment to facts, and a tenacity to unearth buried truths have earned reporters...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump Up By 100 In One Day – Deaths Up By 17

John Paul - 8
There are now 278 cases of COVID-19 reported in Beaver County and 31 deaths associated with the virus, according to statistics released today by...
Read more
Special Coverage

Ambridge Family Who Warned Of COVID-19 Has Lost Their Father To The Disease

John Paul - 1
An Ambridge family who spoke out to warn about the seriousness of the novel coronavirus has lost their father to the disease. Paul Bohn, 78,...
Read more
Special Coverage

County Commissioners Complain Of Confusion And Coroner Can’t Count Coronavirus Cases

John Paul - 7
Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer can't say for sure how many Beaver Countians have died from the novel coronavirus, and county commissioners have received...
Read more
Special Coverage

Officials: 104 COVID-19 Cases Stemming From Brighton Rehab Nursing Home

John Paul - 9
There are at least 104 people believed to be infected with COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center nursing home in Brighton Township,...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X