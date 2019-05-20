Five hours after a national telecast featured him as a key figure in the Rachael DelTondo homicide investigation, Sheldon Jeter Jr. was found unconscious lying on the side of a road in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock confirmed to BeaverCountian.com that police received an anonymous call shortly after 4 a.m. today of a man “laying unresponsive at the side of the road” after being “thrown from a vehicle.”

Jeter Jr., 21, was located by police on the side of Orchard Street, not far from his home. His initial condition was so serious that emergency personnel placed Life Flight in Pittsburgh on standby.

Sealock said medics were eventually able to revive Jeter with NARCAN, a medication known to reverse the effects of heroin.

Police said after Jeter was revived, he got up and left the scene on his own accord. Police said he was shouting obscenities at officers as he walked away from the scene, leaving behind his cell phone.

Recordings of emergency services radio traffic obtained by BeaverCountian.com appear to corroborate the timeline of events recounted by police. On the recordings, medics can be heard notifying dispatch that their patient had gone.

Jeter Jr.’s mother, Delsha Crumb Flannigan, later retrieved his phone from the police station. Flannigan made a post to her Facebook page confirming the events.

“Somebody dumped him on the side of the road for dead he was found this morning,” she posted.

Attorney Michael Santicolla, who represents Jeter Jr., insists Jeter does not use narcotics and what happened to him did not occur voluntarily, labeling the incident as “an attack.”

“The allegations are that he was abducted. They did whatever they did to him, and then dumped him,” Santicolla said, adding that there are witnesses.

Sealock said he has no information that leads him to believe Jeter Jr. was the victim of a kidnapping, and that the department is treating the incident as a drug overdose. He said the matter is still under investigation by police.

Jeter Jr. was included in an episode of “48 HOURS” that aired nationwide on CBS Saturday night. During the broadcast, Santicolla acknowledged that Jeter Jr. was among those being looked at by county detectives as a suspect in the murder of DelTondo.

DelTondo, 33, was gunned down in her parents’ driveway on the night of Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018. Jeter Jr.’s affiliation with DelTondo was a focus of the CBS investigation, done in collaboration with BeaverCountian.com.

The case remains unsolved.

LISTEN to recorded emergency services radio traffic of the incident:

See Also:

– Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 5/19/2019)

– What Happened To Rachael? WATCH THE ENTIRE EPISODE OF “48 HOURS”