LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support In Beaver County

When Branden Mikal Dudek left San Francisco in 2007 to return to his childhood home in Ambridge, deep purple lesions covered his skin, cancer corroded his body and clothes hung limply from a skeletal frame.

AIDS was winning.

“I basically came home to live on my parents’ couch and die,” he said.

But his parents weren’t ready to accept that. They begged Dudek to schedule an appointment with infectious disease specialist Dr. Stacy Lane in an office off Brodhead Road. Though other doctors had measured his life in months and prescribed medications that were more agony than antidote, he reluctantly agreed.

On the day of the appointment, he listened as Lane outlined the course of treatment that she believed could save his life. And then he laughed at her.

“You’re making an assumption,” Dudek told her. “I don’t want to live.”

“Take them for me,” she said.

Something in the way she asked, the tenderness with which she regarded him, softened Dudek’s stubbornness. He took the meds not so much because he wanted to live but because he didn’t want to disappoint his doctor by dying. Within a month, the lesions on Dudek’s body began to fade and his white blood cell count spiked.

“She saved my life,” he said. “She cared about me more than I cared about myself.”

Sometimes to understand your own worth, you need someone else to show you, someone who is completely, honestly, unwaveringly in your corner.

For many in Beaver County’s LGBTQ community, finding that someone has been difficult. Though LGBTQ support organizations have operated in the county, they have been few and most have fizzed for lack of funding or volunteers. In local school districts, many students have found acceptance difficult thanks to outdated policies, biased language or bullying by peers.

That lack of acceptance can have dire consequences. According to the Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention organization, LGBTQ youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide than their heterosexual peers, a statistic that only increases with rejection.

Rejection is a feeling Dudek remembers well.

“There was no where I could authentically be myself,” he said. “Now, we really have a chance to change that.”

Come January, three organizations will be serving Beaver County’s LGBTQ community, offering the comprehensive health care and social support it has, thus far, been lacking.

The first is Central Outreach, which Lane founded in 2015. The health organization offers culturally competent medical care to traditionally underserved communities and recently opened an office in Aliquippa, where Dudek is now working as a recovery coordinator. The location focuses on testing and treating those with Hepatitis C, but it will also offer Central Outreach’s full range of health services, including HIV prevention and transgender hormone therapy.

The second organization, Project HOPE of Beaver County, is sponsored by Central Outreach and will operate out of its Aliquippa office. Founder David Adkins is the former executive director of the now-defunct Beaver County AIDS Service Organization and will offer HIV testing, support services and a food bank to his clients.

The third is PRISM of Beaver County, a nonprofit outreach organization for the region’s LGBTQ youth and their friends, families and allies.

It is exactly the kind of safe, judgement-free space that Dudek wishes he would have had all those years ago.

‘Infinite serotonin’

Raymond Reed sits at a green-and-red-cloaked table, scrolling on his cell phone and sucking a candy cane into a sharp spear. Around him, fellow PRISM members devour pizza and sandwiches at the table, chatter excitedly in small groups or watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on a television in the corner. They’ve gathered at the National Alliance on Mental Illness office on Third Street in Beaver for the PRISM holiday party, donning ugly Christmas sweaters and, inexplicably, passing around $40 worth of kazoos. (“I don’t make great purchases,” Gail Butler, 19, of New Sewickley Township said with a grin and a shrug.)

Suddenly, a voice cuts through the noise. It belongs to PRISM’s founder and director, Jaci Palmer.

“Ray!” she calls to Reed, whose head snaps to attention. “Just because I like your purple hair doesn’t mean you don’t have to eat.”

Reed grins and runs his fingers through his freshly dyed spikes.

“You can’t yell at me,” he calls back. “I have cute hair.”

Reed is a 14-year-old middle schooler from Colliers, a small, unincorporated community in West Virginia’s northern panhandle. It’s the kind of place that has “a lot of LGBT people, but not a lot of LGBT support,” Reed says.

So his mother, Heather, began searching the internet for a space where her shy, soft-spoken son could find a supportive network of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender teens. Having grown up in Beaver Falls and understanding the area’s socially conservative underpinnings, she was surprised when she stumbled upon PRISM.

The first time they made the drive to Beaver for a meeting, Heather watched in wonder as Reed’s shyness fell away, replaced by an ease and eloquence he rarely shows outside of their home. He had found a place to be himself.

“It’s nice to be able to be vulnerable with people,” he said. “I don’t get to do that with a lot of people outside of here.”

He stops talking and laughs at his own sincerity.

“I sound like a walking advertisement, but I promise, it’s just really that great,” he said.

It is exactly what Palmer envisioned when she founded PRISM three years ago. Having watched her best friend endure a series of painful social repercussions after coming out in high school, she wanted to create a place where LGBTQ teens could find friendship, care and at least one accepting adult.

She wasn’t sure anyone would respond to her call — “Is anybody going to listen to some crazy lady from Ambridge?” she wondered — but the group quickly swelled from eight members to nearly 30. They gather twice a month, once at NAMI for an official meeting and once outside of the office for an activity, like a game night or a museum outing.

Some of the teens, like Reed, have the full support of their families, while others only found acceptance once they joined.

“I spent so much time feeling confused or ostracized for no reason I could figure out,” said Butler, who was responsible for the holiday party kazoos.

Last summer, after coming out to family and friends, she joined PRISM at the Pittsburgh Pride parade. The confusion and angst that had been with her for so long suddenly lifted.

“It was the best day of my life,” she said. “It was infinite serotonin.”

Asaad Seaburn had a similar reaction the first time he attended a PRISM meeting in October. Seaburn is, in his own words, “very open, very feminine, very loud and just not sorry about it.” He says it isn’t always appreciated, but the PRISM kids loved it. Upon meeting him, Palmer immediately wrapped Seaburn in a bear hug.

“I felt like … ” Seaburn lets out an exaggerated sigh to signal the relief that washed over him that night. “I felt like I was finally accepted. I was welcomed to a space where I could be really, truly me.”

For Seaburn and “my Quip Babies,” as Palmer calls the four PRISM members from Aliquippa, that kind of open-armed reception, particularly from adults, isn’t typical. They immediately began calling Palmer “mom” and seeking her out for advice and laughs.

“She definitely puts others’ needs before her own and we don’t see that a lot,” said Tyreese King, 17, of Aliquippa.

But when it happens, when an adult embraces a child, the effect is immediate and impactful. According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth who have at least one accepting adult in their lives are 40 percent less like to report a suicide attempt.

“If kids don’t have a safe place at home and we’re not creating safe spaces at school, where do they go?” Palmer asked. “We can’t control home or school, but we can be the other adults in their lives who can make sure they are protected.”

For Caitlin Reyes of New Brighton, one of the eight original PRISM members, it’s become an indispensable part of life.

“It’s a family,” Reyes said.

‘We embrace, we don’t condemn’

While PRISM and organizations like PRISM act primarily as support networks, they can also have an important impact on medical outcomes. According to research from the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, LGBTQ youth without access to supportive adults and positive representations of LGBTQ topics are more likely to feel stigmitized.

Stigmatization is like that proverbial snowball, rolling down a steep hill. Those who feel it are more likely to hide who they really are, less likely to talk openly about issues and more inclined to engage in risky behavior, which can lead to adverse health outcomes, like sexually transmitted infections and partner violence.

Central Outreach has seen, and confronted, this firsthand.

In 2015, when Central Outreach opened its first office on Pittsburgh’s North Shore — it now has three offices and serves 7,000 patients — 139 new cases of HIV were reported in Allegheny County. Last year, the number of new cases stood at 85. In that time, Central Outreach was one of the top providers of PrEP — or pre-exposure prophylaxis — outreach, education and prescription, second only to a clinic in San Francisco. PrEP is a medication that, when taken daily, reduces the risk of contracting HIV by 99%.

“I don’t want to say it’s all us, but it shows we’re making a difference,” Central Outreach nurse practitioner Alex Tatangelo said.

Central Outreach applies that same vigor to the fight against Hepatitis C, a virus that attacks the liver and can terrorize the body for years before detection. It’s often called the “silent killer,” and because it can be transmitted by sharing needles, it’s especially prevalent in areas hit hard by the opioid epidemic, like Beaver County.

Though once considered irreversible, Hepatitis C can now be cured with a 12-week course of antiviral medication. However, many doctors refuse to administer the treatment to those who have not been through a recovery program and are, therefore, at higher risk of re-infection.

Central Outreach takes a different tack, one where treatment isn’t dependent on rehabilitation.

“We believe in harm reduction first,” Dudek said.

“We embrace, we don’t condemn,” Tatangelo added. “Those who aren’t ready (for rehab), who think there’s nothing else for them, we’re that something else for them.”

Since 2017, Central Outreach has tested 3,500 people in clinics across Western Pennsylvania and cured 1,200 people.

Ask Lane, or anyone on her staff for that matter, and they’ll say that Central Outreach’s results are a direct result of its process, of using that same judgement-free approach that the PRISM kids are experiencing for the first time in their lives.

Nobody at Central Outreach cares what color you are, who you love or how many times you’ve bailed out of recovery.

“Our immediate response is, ‘Hey, us, too,’” Tatangelo said. “We get it, we’ve lived it and we’re here for you.”

