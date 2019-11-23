Saturday, November 23, 2019
Who Will Save Us? A Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm

John Paul
By John Paul
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report.

Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm

Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain
One volunteer’s weekend illustrates the intense pressure, immense time and constant personal sacrifice required to serve.

Part 2: Free Isn’t Without A Hefty Price
Volunteers grapple with funding and consolidation while sitting on tens of millions of dollars in duplicated equipment.

Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?
A look at what can be done to substantively address the problems facing local fire departments.

See the emergency calls your local first responders are answering on a daily basis: BeaverCountian.com Launches Community Dashboards With 911 Call Logs For Every Town In The County

John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

