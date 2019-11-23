Saturday, November 23, 2019
38.2 F
Beaver
Saturday, November 23, 2019
38.2 F
Beaver

Who Will Save Us? Part 2: Free Isn’t Without A Hefty Price

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
0
Emergency vehicles from the Economy, Ambridge, and Harmony fire departments on a group training night in November 2019 / photo by Matthew LaComb

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report.

Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm

Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain
One volunteer’s weekend illustrates the intense pressure, immense time and constant personal sacrifice required to serve.

Part 2: Free Isn’t Without A Hefty Price
Volunteers grapple with funding and consolidation while sitting on tens of millions of dollars in duplicated equipment.

Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?
A look at what can be done to substantively address the problems facing local fire departments.

The borough of Monaca covers a little more than two square miles.

It has about 2,600 households, according to current census estimates.

It’s fair to say it’s a small town.

But Monaca has three independently operating volunteer fire departments, each with its own fire engine, which typically cost up to a half-million dollars each. All three could show up to any fire in Monaca, and they do, said Glenn Rambo, chief of Monaca VFD #1.

How many does the borough need?

“One engine, one department,” Rambo said. “Everybody shows up for everything. We’re running as one department. We should just be one department.”

As Beaver County’s 44 volunteer fire departments struggle with a severe scarcity of those willing to serve, they house a fortune in duplicated vehicles and apparatus: 73 engines alone in its 54 municipalities.

Pennsylvania doesn’t require volunteers to be trained to use the equipment or otherwise, though some VFDs have their own rules. The state only requires its more than 2,500 municipalities to name a designated department. They’re only required to pay for volunteers’ workers’ compensation. Any other funding is optional.

Put all those issues together and the result is that residents can’t be certain of an adequate response to their calls, nor can they know whether the respondents will be trained to help them. In fact, the state doesn’t require volunteers even have criminal background checks, though again some VFDs have their own rules.

A 2018 state Senate commission study touched on all those issues and many more, including department consolidations.

“We can’t keep doing things the way we used to,” said Eric Brewer, the county’s director of emergency management. “The solution is for municipalities to start paying what fire protection costs and regionalize. But taxpayers are going to have to pay for it.

“I think we have to move forward. We don’t need one (station) at every crossroads – especially if they’re not manned.” Mergers need to be considered and legislation regarding training also needs to be implemented, he said.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 2: Free Isn’t Without A Hefty Price

Lori Boone - 0
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Lori Boone - 0
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? A Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm

John Paul - 0
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm
Read more
Business

No Casino For Beaver County – PA Gaming Control Board Denies Mount Airy Application

John Paul - 6
State gaming officials this morning denied the license application for a mini-casino in Big Beaver borough. At a meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X