BeaverCountian.com Launches Community Dashboards With 911 Call Logs For Every Town In The County

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver Countians now have the unique ability to track their town news on a micro level on BeaverCountian.com.

Starting today, BeaverCountian.com subscribers have access to a first-of-its-kind hyper-local news dashboard giving unmatched visibility into what’s happening in their individual communities.

A total of 53 Community Dashboards — one for each municipality in the county — are a major step forward in the site’s goal of providing “situational awareness” for residents of every town within its coverage area.

( Take a look at the City of Aliquippa Community Dashboard )

As part of the launch, BeaverCountian.com is making available 911 call logs for the very first time.

The records will be updated daily, showing the previous day’s emergency calls for medics, fire rescue, and police. The public records, which are obtained by BeaverCountian.com under provisions of the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, include the nature of each call, a generalized location, and response times. Though full addresses are also collected as allowed by law, this site is choosing to not publish them publicly.

BeaverCountian.com developed a series of custom applications running on its servers that automatically catalog and parse the information for publication each day.

Along with the 911 records, the Community Dashboards present information about each town collated from social media by BeaverCountian.com’s systems.

The site is currently monitoring hundreds of public social media profiles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram that provide news about communities in the county. The information presented to readers comes largely from pages operated by official sources, such as borough and township governments, police and fire departments, and school districts.

The Community Dashboards also include calendars of future public meetings, as well as prior meetings that BeaverCountian.com has recorded and made available for its readers.

The site is in the process of making archives of its reporting from each town available on the dashboard pages as well.

The expansions in coverage were made possible by BeaverCountian.com’s paid subscribers, who provide the financial resources necessary to pay a team of award-winning reporters and to fund development of innovative new media features like the Community Dashboards.

Coinciding with the launch, BeaverCountian.com has made available local advertising opportunities for businesses.

This marks the first time the site has opened its doors to local companies in this manner, allowing businesses to gain the attention of consumers targeted by municipality.

The site hopes to invest the additional revenues to further grow its efforts in hyper-local reporting and investigative journalism in Beaver County.

The Community Dashboards are prominently linked to on the front page of BeaverCountian.com.

See Also: BeaverCountian.com Is Working To Innovate How Local News Is Gathered And Reported

