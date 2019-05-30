BeaverCountian.com won six Golden Quills for journalistic excellence, including the best-of-show award, from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Wednesday night.
The 55th Annual Golden Quill Award winners were announced during a banquet at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. A panel of journalism professionals judged reporting by BeaverCountian.com to be the best among media outlets in twenty-nine counties in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.
Among the awards taken home was the Ray Sprigle Memorial Award for a profile story by BeaverCountian.com contributing features reporter April Johnston of Holly Vogt, Beaver County Director of Waste Management and Recycling. The award recognized Johnston’s work as the best of written journalism across all categories in its class.
BeaverCountian.com’s awards are for non-daily publications, which include newspapers, magazines, and new media outlets, such as the prestigious PublicSource and the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Johnston’s article about Vogt, “Taking Out The Trash In Beaver County Government,” also won a Golden Quill for top coverage of science & the environment.
A special feature by Johnston about Jim Christiana, former state representative for the 15th legislative district, won a Golden Quill for profile reporting.
Her in-depth piece about the Aliquippa Police Department enabled readers to experience the struggles of those working under a cloud of controversy, humanized a year’s worth of investigative reporting by BeaverCountian.com, and won her the Golden Quill for top news feature.
BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone and publisher John Paul together won the Golden Quill for reporting on government and politics.
The series of five investigative reports, “A Casino Navigates Secret Local Waters, Banned Founder In Tow” revealed secret meetings held by Beaver County Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio about a proposed casino in the county. The reporting exposed an involvement by controversial figures, including a man who was banned from gaming after allegedly lying about mob ties, and led to state investigations.
Johnston sat down with patients and doctors to discuss their firsthand experiences with medical marijuana, explored state and federal policies, and penned an in-depth report that educated readers and earned her the Golden Quill for medical and health reporting.
Along with its six Golden Quill wins, BeaverCountian.com was named a finalist for reporting about education and culture, and a two-time finalist for investigative reporting.
The reporting was made possible by the support of the site’s premium subscribers, who fund the publication’s independent journalism endeavors in Beaver County.
All of the recognized reporting can be read below:
Enterprise/Investigative – Finalist
“An Aliquippa Murder”
– John Paul Vranesevich and Lori Boone
- Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo
- Woman Murdered In Aliquippa Was A Beaver Countian Source Who Had Assisted State Police
- Aliquippa Police Chief Seeks Administrative Leave For Officer Following Deltondo Murder
- Aliquippa Police Say Deltondo Murder Crime Scene “Could Have Been Contaminated” By One Of Their Officers
- EXCLUSIVE: State Police And Witnesses Contradict Statements By District Attorney About Ongoing Investigations
- Mother Of Rachael DelTondo Renews Calls For Outside Agency To Investigate Her Daughter’s Murder
- GRAND JURY ACTION! Subpoenas Served In County Corruption Probes – Aliquippa On The Hot Seat!
- Aliquippa Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave – Target Of State Police Investigation
- Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joe Perciavalle Arrested By Beaver County Detectives
- City Of Aliquippa Appoints Its Second Acting Police Chief In Less Than A Week
- Acting Police Chief Sealock Removing Aliquippa From DelTondo Homicide Investigation
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Aliquippa Patrolman Was Investigating Possible Departmental Ties To Drug Rings When Fired
- Judge Unseals Some “DelTondo Murder Letter” Court Records – District Attorney Made False Statements To Reporters
- County Detectives Arrest Aliquippa Assistant Police Chief Again – This Time For Alleged Wiretap Act Violation
- Exclusive: Man Admits To Faking DelTondo Murder Letter That Was A Focus Of County Detectives
- Investigators Seize Handgun Belonging To DelTondo’s Ex-Fiance – Catroppa’s Mother & Brother Subpoenaed By State Grand Jury
- Investigative Report: Aliquippa Officer Claims DA Lozier’s Office Retaliated After He Provided Evidence Of Corruption
- DA Lozier Blacklists Aliquippa Officer Kenneth Watkins – Vows To Not Prosecute Any Case He Files Against A Defendant
Enterprise/Investigative – Finalist
“A Republican Party Official’s Racially Charged Posts”
– John Paul Vranesevich
- “Overpaid Baboons” – Racially Charged Posts About NFL Players Attributed To County Republican Party Official
- Republican Party Secretary Resigns Following Investigative Report By The Beaver Countian
- Commissioners Camp And Egley Call For Republican Chairman To Resign On Revelation He Knew Of Racist Posts
- Republican Committee Refuses To Take Action Against Chairman – Camp And Egley To Force Vote On Removal
- Republican Party Chairman Resigns In Wake Of Controversy That Took Down Committee Secretary
News Feature – Golden Quill Award winner
“Aliquippa’s Acting Police Chief Struggles to Maintain His Department With City Under Siege”
– April Johnston
Public Affairs / Politics / Government – Golden Quill Award winner
“A Casino Navigates Secret Local Waters, Banned Founder in Tow”
– Lori Boone and John Paul Vranesevich
- Investigative Report: Camp & Amadio Signed Nondisclosure Agreements – Met Privately With Veon & DeNaples About Casino Project
- In-Depth: Beaver County Officials Remain Mum On Casino Meetings – Butler Officials Refused To Sign Nondisclosure Agreements
- In-Depth: Veon Attends Private Meeting About Possible Beaver County Casino – Faces Deposition About A Prior Failed Casino Venture
- Mount Airy Announces It Is Building A Casino In Beaver County
- PA Gaming Control Board Investigating Mount Airy Founder – Proposed Beaver County Casino Still Needs State Approval
Medical & Health – Golden Quill Award winner
“Beaver County Patients Say Medical Marijuana Is Making a Difference in Their Lives”
– April Johnston
History & Culture – Finalist
“In-Depth: A Beaver County Look at the Immigration Crisis”
– Lori Boone
Science & Environment – Golden Quill Award winner
“Taking Out the Trash in Beaver County Government”
– April Johnston
Education – Finalist
“A Club’s Ethos: A Superintendent’s Outing”
– John Paul Vranesevich, Lori Boone, and Bill Waddell
- In-Depth: Beaver Area School District Facing Controversies And Protests Involving “Young Life” Group
- Republican Party Joins Call For Protest Against Beaver School District – Counter-Protests Planned
- WATCH: Berardelli Backed Down – No Claims Of Religious Persecution – No Calls For Superintendent’s Ouster
- WATCH: Beaver Superintendent Comes Out As Gay – Promises All Students “You Have A Safe Space Here.”
- Beaver High School Principal Resigns – Admits His Suspension Had Nothing To Do With Religious Affiliations
Profile – Golden Quill Award winner
“It’s Morning Again in Beaver County: A New Day for Jim Christiana”
– April Johnston
