BeaverCountian.com won six Golden Quills for journalistic excellence, including the best-of-show award, from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

The 55th Annual Golden Quill Award winners were announced during a banquet at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. A panel of journalism professionals judged reporting by BeaverCountian.com to be the best among media outlets in twenty-nine counties in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

Among the awards taken home was the Ray Sprigle Memorial Award for a profile story by BeaverCountian.com contributing features reporter April Johnston of Holly Vogt, Beaver County Director of Waste Management and Recycling. The award recognized Johnston’s work as the best of written journalism across all categories in its class.

BeaverCountian.com’s awards are for non-daily publications, which include newspapers, magazines, and new media outlets, such as the prestigious PublicSource and the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Johnston’s article about Vogt, “Taking Out The Trash In Beaver County Government,” also won a Golden Quill for top coverage of science & the environment.

A special feature by Johnston about Jim Christiana, former state representative for the 15th legislative district, won a Golden Quill for profile reporting.

Her in-depth piece about the Aliquippa Police Department enabled readers to experience the struggles of those working under a cloud of controversy, humanized a year’s worth of investigative reporting by BeaverCountian.com, and won her the Golden Quill for top news feature.

BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone and publisher John Paul together won the Golden Quill for reporting on government and politics.

The series of five investigative reports, “A Casino Navigates Secret Local Waters, Banned Founder In Tow” revealed secret meetings held by Beaver County Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio about a proposed casino in the county. The reporting exposed an involvement by controversial figures, including a man who was banned from gaming after allegedly lying about mob ties, and led to state investigations.

Johnston sat down with patients and doctors to discuss their firsthand experiences with medical marijuana, explored state and federal policies, and penned an in-depth report that educated readers and earned her the Golden Quill for medical and health reporting.

Along with its six Golden Quill wins, BeaverCountian.com was named a finalist for reporting about education and culture, and a two-time finalist for investigative reporting.

The reporting was made possible by the support of the site’s premium subscribers, who fund the publication’s independent journalism endeavors in Beaver County.

All of the recognized reporting can be read below:

Enterprise/Investigative – Finalist

“An Aliquippa Murder”

– John Paul Vranesevich and Lori Boone

Enterprise/Investigative – Finalist

“A Republican Party Official’s Racially Charged Posts”

– John Paul Vranesevich

News Feature – Golden Quill Award winner

– April Johnston

Public Affairs / Politics / Government – Golden Quill Award winner

“A Casino Navigates Secret Local Waters, Banned Founder in Tow”

– Lori Boone and John Paul Vranesevich

Medical & Health – Golden Quill Award winner

– April Johnston

History & Culture – Finalist

– Lori Boone

Science & Environment – Golden Quill Award winner

– April Johnston

Education – Finalist

“A Club’s Ethos: A Superintendent’s Outing”

– John Paul Vranesevich, Lori Boone, and Bill Waddell

Profile – Golden Quill Award winner

– April Johnston