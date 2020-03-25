Reported Coronavirus Cases In Beaver County Now Up To Seven

Beaver County’s active coronavirus cases have risen to seven, according to numbers released at 11 a.m. today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number has increased from three where it had remained since March 20. The county’s first active case was announced on March 16.

County officials tell BeaverCountian.com the cases they are aware of are in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, and Chippewa. All patients are being treated or are on home quarantine.

There have been no reported deaths in Beaver County from the virus.

Statewide there are 1,127 positive cases and 11 deaths. An additional 11,193 people were tested and were found to be negative for the virus.

