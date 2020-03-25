Wednesday, March 25, 2020
46.5 F
Beaver
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
46.5 F
Beaver

Reported Coronavirus Cases In Beaver County Now Up To Seven

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
0
Illustration via Envato

Beaver County’s active coronavirus cases have risen to seven, according to numbers released at 11 a.m. today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number has increased from three where it had remained since March 20. The county’s first active case was announced on March 16.

County officials tell BeaverCountian.com the cases they are aware of are in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, and Chippewa. All patients are being treated or are on home quarantine.

There have been no reported deaths in Beaver County from the virus.

Statewide there are 1,127 positive cases and 11 deaths. An additional 11,193 people were tested and were found to be negative for the virus.

See Also:

Anchor Hocking To Suspend Operations After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Anchor Hocking Employee From Beaver Falls Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Aliquippa Drive-By Testing Detected 2 Active Coronavirus Cases – Central Outreach Redoubles Efforts

Superintendent: The Coronavirus Patient Is “A Member Of The Aliquippa School District Community”

Officials Call For Shell To Halt Construction As Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Beaver County

Watch: Commissioners’ Press Conference Announcing Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Beaver County

READ IN FULL: The Beaver County Declaration of Disaster Emergency

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 6

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Volume 6: The Beaver County Coronavirus Chronicles

BeaverCountian.com is telling our county's stories of personal sacrifice and need as we combat the coronavirus pandemic together. Today, stories...
Read more
Special Coverage

Reported Coronavirus Cases In Beaver County Now Up To Seven

Staff Reports - 0
Beaver County's active coronavirus cases have risen to seven, according to numbers released at 11 a.m. today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The...
Read more
Special Coverage

Anchor Hocking To Suspend Operations After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

John Paul - 7
Anchor Hocking has informed staff it will be suspending operations at the end of the week. The company cites a decrease in demand for...
Read more
Community

Bradys Run Park Ice Arena Wins $100,000 In Renovations From The Pittsburgh Penguins

John Paul - 0
The Beaver County Recreation & Tourism Department has been notified that Bradys Run Park Ice Arena is the winner of the "Renovate the Rink"...
Read more
Special Coverage

Anchor Hocking Employee From Beaver Falls Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Lori Boone - 11
A Beaver Falls man is publicly revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis today, and his struggle to get medical attention. Central Outreach Wellness Center has confirmed an...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X