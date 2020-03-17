Superintendent: The Coronavirus Patient Is “A Member Of The Aliquippa School District Community”

Editor’s Note: The Superintendent of the Aliquippa School District has released the following statement announcing the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Beaver County is “a member of the Aliquippa School District Community.” We are publishing the statement in full as written:

Dear Aliquippa School District Community,

The Beaver County Commissioners held a press conference at 9:30 p.m. this evening. At the press conference, the commissioners informed the public that Beaver County Emergency Management Services was contacted by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that there is a confirmed coronavirus patient in Beaver County.

I have reliable information that the patient is a member of the Aliquippa School District Community. This information has not been officially confirmed by county, Pennsylvania and federal officials. Due to confidentiality consideration, I am not able to share any other details.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be following its standard protocol to inform the public and the people with whom the patient has been in contact.

I will keep the community informed as we receive more details from county, Pennsylvania and federal officials.

For more general information regarding the coronavirus, view the websites of the Pennsylvania Department of Health (www.health.pa.gov) and the center for disease control (www.cdc.gov).

Stay calm, stay safe, and practice social distancing.

THE ALIQUIPPA COMMUNITY IS STRONG.

Sincerely,

Peter M. Carbone, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

