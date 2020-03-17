Monday, March 16, 2020
Watch: Commissioners’ Press Conference Announcing Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Beaver County

A state of emergency has been declared after a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Beaver County.

Watch archived video above of the press conference held by Beaver County Commissioners on 3/16/2020 (conference starts 25 minutes into video).

I can understand privacy issues with regard to name, gender, etc, of the infected person.. But the location should certainly be given to the public. Beaver County is large and without location information, panic can be very real.

