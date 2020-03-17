Watch: Commissioners’ Press Conference Announcing Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Beaver County

A state of emergency has been declared after a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Beaver County.
Watch archived video above of the press conference held by Beaver County Commissioners on 3/16/2020 (conference starts 25 minutes into video).
See Also: READ IN FULL: The Beaver County Declaration of Disaster Emergency
An Important Message To Our Readers
BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.
For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!
I can understand privacy issues with regard to name, gender, etc, of the infected person.. But the location should certainly be given to the public. Beaver County is large and without location information, panic can be very real.