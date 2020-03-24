Aliquippa Drive-By Testing Detected 2 Active Coronavirus Cases – Central Outreach Redoubles Efforts

One of the Pittsburgh region’s first drive-through coronavirus testing efforts was responsible for detecting two active cases in Beaver County last week.

Central Outreach Wellness Center’s Aliquippa location announced its March 16 testing drive was responsible for detecting two of the county’s known active cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are three known coronavirus cases in Beaver County.

Central Outreach tested 458 people and screened over 1,025 at its locations during its first round of testing. They detected an additional four cases at its North Shore location.

The innovative effort by Dr. Stacy Lane did not require patients to have a prescription or health insurance to get tested. Instead, anyone who exhibited symptoms of a possible coronavirus infection was encouraged to drive-by Central Outreach Wellness Center to be screened and tested if deemed appropriate.

Now Dr. Lane is promising to redouble her efforts by conducting an additional 550 tests at her location in Aliquippa and a second location in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Lane is once again making the test available to anyone who needs it.

“Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card,” said Lane in a statement.

“We will not turn anyone away who does not have insurance. You do not need a referral or prescription for testing. If you do not present symptoms of COVID-19 (dry cough/fever/shortness of breath), please stay home to keep from getting infected. Take social distancing seriously.”

Testing is available Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Central Outreach Wellness Center, 2360 Hospital Drive, Upper Suite 1, in Aliquippa.

Central Outreach can be reached during normal business hours at 724-707-1155.

Although Lane has recently become a high-profile warrior against the coronavirus, she is most well known for her work with the LGBTQ community. Lane’s Central Wellness offices prescribe more of the PrEP for HIV prevention medications than any health group outside of San Francisco.

