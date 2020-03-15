Sunday, March 15, 2020
Drive-By Coronavirus Testing In Beaver County Begins Monday At Central Outreach Wellness Center

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Central Outreach's logo / submitted

The Central Outreach Wellness Center in Aliquippa will begin providing drive-by coronavirus testing beginning Monday morning for people who want it and may be exhibiting symptoms.

At this time, there are no known active cases of the coronavirus in Beaver County.

Dr. Stacy Lane, the organization’s medical director, announced the innovative initiative in a statement.

“Central Outreach Wellness Center, through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, will offer drive by testing for coronavirus. Test kits are limited to 100 at this time, so testing will be offered to all based on screening questions,” Lane said.

“People should have photo ID and a copy of their insurance card. We will not turn away anyone for inability to pay. Testing begins Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at all COWC locations.”

Among the screening criteria medical professionals will be looking for include a dry cough and fever.

Along with testing for coronavirus, the organization will also begin offering drive-by STD screening to prevent potential contamination of their waiting room.

Central Outreach’s Beaver County location is at 2360 Hospital Drive, Upper Suite 1, in Aliquippa. They can be reached at 724-707-1155. More information about the testing being officers is available on their Facebook page.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com.

