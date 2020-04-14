Tuesday, April 14, 2020
LISTEN: County 911 Dispatch Radios For Chiefs Sealock And Romutis For The Final Time – They Are 10-7

John Paul
By John Paul
1
Illustration via Beaver County Emergency Services

In a moving tribute, Beaver County 911 dispatch has radioed Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock and Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis for the final time.

Using its Beaver County 911 Center radio identifier “856”, an emergency dispatcher repeatedly called over the airwaves for Sealock and Romutis… but received no answer.

Dispatch then designated both men “10-7”, a police code meaning “out of service.”

On Saturday, April 11, Sealock died at UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. On Sunday, April 12, Romutis died at Allegheny General Hospital from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Listen To County Dispatch Radio For Chief Robert Sealock:

Listen To County Dispatch Radio For Chief Mark Romutis:

See Also:

A Final Journey Home For The Chiefs

WATCH: We Can Not Have Funerals For Our Fallen Police Heroes And So A Child Runs

Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis Has Died From Complications Of COVID-19

Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock Has Died

Ambridge Borough Police Chief Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Aliquippa Police Chief In Intensive Care – Family Asks For The Community’s Prayers

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Officials: 104 People At Brighton Rehab Nursing Home Infected With COVID-19

John Paul - 0
At least 104 people have become infected with COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center nursing home in Brighton Township, according to three...
Read more
Special Coverage

A Final Journey Home For The Chiefs

Matthew LaComb - 2
On Saturday, April 11, Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock died at UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. On Sunday,...
Read more
Special Coverage

WATCH: We Can Not Have Funerals For Our Fallen Police Heroes And So A Child Runs

John Paul - 3
The eleven-year-old boy bowed his head to say his prayer, raised his flag high and true, and then began to run. Lap, after lap, after...
Read more

In Your Opinion

.

Sardonicus
Member
Sardonicus

What a loss for Aliquippa, Ambridge, and all of Beaver County. Tragic.

3 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

