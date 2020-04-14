LISTEN: County 911 Dispatch Radios For Chiefs Sealock And Romutis For The Final Time – They Are 10-7

In a moving tribute, Beaver County 911 dispatch has radioed Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock and Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis for the final time.

Using its Beaver County 911 Center radio identifier “856”, an emergency dispatcher repeatedly called over the airwaves for Sealock and Romutis… but received no answer.

Dispatch then designated both men “10-7”, a police code meaning “out of service.”

On Saturday, April 11, Sealock died at UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. On Sunday, April 12, Romutis died at Allegheny General Hospital from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Listen To County Dispatch Radio For Chief Robert Sealock:

https://beavercountian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/sealock-final-dispatch.mp3

Listen To County Dispatch Radio For Chief Mark Romutis:

https://beavercountian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/romutis-final-dispatch.mp3

See Also:

– A Final Journey Home For The Chiefs

– WATCH: We Can Not Have Funerals For Our Fallen Police Heroes And So A Child Runs

– Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis Has Died From Complications Of COVID-19

– Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock Has Died

– Ambridge Borough Police Chief Tests Positive For Coronavirus

– Aliquippa Police Chief In Intensive Care – Family Asks For The Community’s Prayers