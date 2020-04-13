WATCH: We Can Not Have Funerals For Our Fallen Police Heroes And So A Child Runs

The eleven-year-old boy bowed his head to say his prayer, raised his flag high and true, and then began to run.

Lap, after lap, after lap, Zechariah Cartledge ran today, carrying his flag on a mile journey in memory of fallen Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock.

Sealock died on Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty March 26. He was just 49 years old… about two months away from retirement.

Young Zechariah never met Sealock, but he knows of the kind of man he was. In 2019, at the age of 10, Zechariah founded Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of the men and women who serve our country as first responders.

For each that falls in the nation, Zechariah raises a flag and with youthful vigor takes flight. The flag eventually finding its way home to the family of the fallen.

Today was Robert Sealock’s turn, but as the child ran, another local officer was nearing the end of his watch. Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis died this evening from complications of COVID-19.

The virus prevents our law enforcement community and those who support them from holding proper funerals for Sealock and Romutis.

And so this child runs on behalf of us all.

Editor’s Note: The video above is posted here as published by Running 4 Heroes to the 116,610 followers of its Facebook page.