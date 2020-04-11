Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock has died.

Sealock had been in intensive care since March 26 when he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.

Aliquippa officers are scheduled to join an honor guard tomorrow in escorting his remains home from a Pittsburgh hospital.

Along with serving as an officer with the City of Aliquippa, Sealock was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

“We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Robert Sealock, Acting Police Chief for the City of Aliquippa,” the Beaver County Board of Commissioners said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, and the City of Aliquippa in general at this difficult time. His service to the community was appreciated and will always be remembered.”

Sealock sat down with BeaverCountian.com in August 2018, shortly after he took control of the department. The longtime lawman spoke of his personal health struggles, and of the challenges he faced taking command during an extremely trying time. ( “Aliquippa’s Acting Police Chief Struggles To Maintain His Department With The City Under Siege” )

Sealock’s subsequent leadership was widely praised by both the public and his peers in the law enforcement community.

He had been with the force since 1997 and was set to retire this summer. He was 49 years old.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information as it becomes available.