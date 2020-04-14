Monday, April 13, 2020
A Final Journey Home For The Chiefs

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0
A hearse carrying the remains of Chief Robert Sealock home to Ambridge / photo by Matthew LaComb

On Saturday, April 11, Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock died at UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. On Sunday, April 12, Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis died at Allegheny General Hospital from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Today, officers from throughout the region gathered to escort both men on their final journeys home.

Chief Romutis’ Final Journey Back To Ambridge

Chief Sealock’s Final Journey Back To Aliquippa

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

