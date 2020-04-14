A Final Journey Home For The Chiefs

On Saturday, April 11, Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock died at UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. On Sunday, April 12, Ambridge Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis died at Allegheny General Hospital from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Today, officers from throughout the region gathered to escort both men on their final journeys home.

Chief Romutis’ Final Journey Back To Ambridge

Chief Sealock’s Final Journey Back To Aliquippa

