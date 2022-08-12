DA Lozier’s Statement After Center Twp. Man Shoots Himself In Back Of Patrol Car

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier has released the following statement after a man apparently shot himself in the back of a Center Twp. patrol car:

At approximately 12:08 pm, today, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police Officers served a search warrant at 252 Geneve Drive. An adult male taken into custody at that residence was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Station.

It is believed at this time that the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody and is now deceased.

Because this individual died in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, the Center Township Police referrred this matter to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The District Attorney and the Pennsylvania State Police will work together to insure this incident is fully and fairly investigated.

No involved officers will be identified while the investigation proceeds.

The Beaver County Coroner will identify the individual once his forensic investigation is completed and the family of the deceased is notified.

There will no further (sic) media release at this time.

David J Lozier

District Attorney

See Also:

– Former Center Twp Solicitor Nicholas Urick Disbarred

– “Camp Cupcake” For Convicted Center Twp Tax Collector

– Center Twp. Man Accused Of Killing Brother Found Incompetent To Stand Trial