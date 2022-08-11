Friday, August 12, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022
Former Center Twp Solicitor Nicholas Urick Disbarred

John Paul
By John Paul
Nicholas Urick / promotional photo via Nicholas Urick, LLC.

A former solicitor for Center Township was disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania this week. Nicholas Urick tendered his unconditional resignation from the practice of law as a direct result of ongoing professional misconduct proceedings against him. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel issued a petition in March detailing five counts of alleged misconduct by…

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

