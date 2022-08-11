Former Center Twp Solicitor Nicholas Urick Disbarred

A former solicitor for Center Township was disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania this week. Nicholas Urick tendered his unconditional resignation from the practice of law as a direct result of ongoing professional misconduct proceedings against him. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel issued a petition in March detailing five counts of alleged misconduct by…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In