Monday, August 8, 2022
72.6 F
Beaver
Center Twp. Man Accused Of Killing Brother Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Courthouse / photo by John Paul

A Center Township man charged with murdering his brother has been found incompetent to stand trial by a county judge, delaying court proceedings in his case indefinitely as he receives mental health treatment. Michael Allen J. Barbuto, 20, of Center Township, was charged by Hopewell Township police back in 2020 with felony criminal homicide for…

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

