“Camp Cupcake” For Convicted Center Twp Tax Collector

John Paul
By John Paul
FPC Alderson / Federal Bureau of Prisons

A former Center Township tax collector convicted of stealing more than $1 million from her community is now serving a one-year sentence at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp. The minimum security institution is informally known as “Camp Cupcake”, and has played home to high-profile inmates including Martha Stewart. Jeanne Ann Bowser entered a guilty plea…

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

