Center Chief Offers Condolences As PSP Continues Investigation Into Vinyard’s Death

By Staff Reports
Kenneth Vinyard / submitted photo

Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer is adding his condolences to an outpouring of support being shown to the family of Kenneth Vineyard.

“The Township of Center and the Center Township Police Department offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Kenneth Vinyard,” Kramer said in a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com.

Kramer went on to reiterate that the circumstances of Vinyard’s death are currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

In an obituary by Noll Funeral Home, Vinyard’s family said the man “passed away tragically while being a Good Samaritan helping someone who was injured.”

