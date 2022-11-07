Exclusive: PSP Investigating Officer Involved Death Of Man In Last Night’s Walmart Incident

Friends are confirming an Industry man, a bystander at the scene of a shooting outside Center Township Walmart Sunday evening, died after an alleged officer-involved incident.

Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer said the bystander matter was referred to state police for investigation, and township police are separately investigating the shooting.

Police responded to an active shooter call at about 6:30 p.m. One 20-year-old man was shot and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. No condition has been provided. Police apprehended the suspect across the highway a short while later and haven’t provided any further information about him.

Friends identified Kenneth Vinyard, 48, of Industry as an innocent victim, saying his nurse fiancé tried to help the man shot while Vinyard stood by.

Police and county law officials are releasing no details. Vinyard recently started a trucking company, according to friends.