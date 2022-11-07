Family Attorney Of Man Who Died Following Center Police Encounter Releases Statement

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement from Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone, who has been retained to represent the interests of Kenneth Vinyard’s family. As reported exclusively by BeaverCountian.com earlier today, Vinyard was a bystander who died last night following an officer-involved incident that occurred after a shooting at Walmart in Center Twp. Attorney Sansone’s statement is being published here in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com by Sansone.

Last night, at approximately 6:30, gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Monaca, Beaver County. As the victim of that shooting lay bleeding, a good Samaritan named Kenneth Vinyard rushed to the victim to render aid. After first responders arrived Mr. Vinyard stepped back to allow them to do their work. At that time, a man in plain clothes demanded that Mr. Vinyard step away from the victim. Mr. Vinyard attempted to explain that he had been rendering assistance to the victim, and that he was attempting to reach his fiancé, who was standing nearby.

The unidentified man insisted that Mr. Vinyard step away, and violently pushed Mr. Vinyard, who fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement. His fiancé began to render first aid to Mr. Vinyard, including chest compressions because Mr. Vinyard had no pulse. Paramedics stepped in and attempted first aid. Mr. Vinyard was not stable enough to be life flighted, so he was transported by ambulance to Beaver County hospital. At approximately 8 o’clock pm, Mr. Vinyard succumbed to his injuries and died with his fiancé by his side.