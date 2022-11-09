Read In Full: Center Twp’s Affidavit Against Alleged Walmart Shooter

Editor’s Note: The following is an affidavit of probable cause filed with the court by Center Township Police in their arrest of Yeshua Kashawn Bratcher, 22 of Aliquippa. Bratcher is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a firearm without a license, for a shooting that occurred at the Center Twp. Walmart on Nov. 6. He is currently being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing set in the case for Nov. 17. Public court dockets do not yet list an attorney for Bratcher.

On November 6, 2022, at approximately (6:32 p.m.), the Center Township Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 3942 Brodhead Road, for fight involving shots fired. Dispatch advised that a male had been shot and was down in the parking lot near the grocery side of the store.

Upon arrival, officers located the male who had been shot lying on the ground in the parking lot. Officers viewed that the male had a gun shot wound in his lower abdomen and viewed multiple subjects treating the victim. Officers questioned on the location of the suspect and multiple witnesses stated that the suspect fled towards McKinney Furniture.