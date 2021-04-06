Wednesday, April 7, 2021
BeaverCountian.com Wraps Up Filming For CBS’ “48 Hours” Update

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
BeaverCountian.com founder John Paul being interviewed by 48 Hours / photo by Matt LaComb

BeaverCountian.com has wrapped up filming with CBS News for an updated primetime episode of “48 Hours” about the murder of a local teacher.

CBS Correspondent Erin Moriarty is revisiting the May 2018 unsolved murder of Aliquippa school teacher Rachael DelTondo, and exploring the subsequent arrest of Sheldon Jeter Jr. (a person known in the DelTondo investigation) for the May 2020 killing of Tyric Pugh.

CBS’ “48 Hours” first investigated the DelTondo murder in a 2019 episode, “What Happened to Rachael?”.

BeaverCountian.com has published over 100 articles about the two murders, and as with the initial “48 Hours” episode, is working as part of the update’s production team.

The show is expected to see a first airing later this month at a date and time to be announced by CBS.

District Attorney David Lozier being interviewed by 48 Hours / photo by Matt LaComb

Reader Comments:

