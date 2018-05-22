The following is a timeline of the events leading up to the May 13 2018 murder of Rachael Elena DelTondo, 33, of Aliquippa, as well as possible related Aliquippa city and police corruption investigations.

Information gathered as part of the Beaver Countian’s investigative reporting efforts is based on public records, official comment, first-hand observations, interviews and personal accounts.

This timeline will be continually updated as events unfold.

Timeline Last Updated: Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

2007-2008

According to friends of Rachael DelTondo who spoke with the Beaver Countian, she worked for a year as a permanent substitute teacher in the Aliquippa School District teaching 2nd and 3rd grade.

Rachael’s mother, Lisa, said it was here she first encountered Sheldon Jeter, Jr. who was at the time attending the school as an elementary student.

An incident involving Jeter Jr. many years later would become part of a story told by news outlets around the world.

2010-2017

Rachael DelTondo’s short life began unraveling as her relationship with Frank Catroppa, 36, fell apart, her mother Lisa said she believes.

Frank said during interviews with the press that he had a relationship with Rachael for about eight years in total.

DelTondo’s friends said it had been an on-again/off-again relationship.

The couple became engaged during a trip to Paris in June of 2015.

Wedding plans informally came to an end in October of 2015. Their engagement was formally ended on Valentine’s Day 2016, when Rachael returned her ring to Frank.

The two remained friendly and continued speaking into October 2017.

FEBRUARY 6, 2016

Aliquippa Police Sgt. Ken Watkins and Officer Fran Conkle found DelTondo with Sheldon Jeter Jr., 17 at that time, at 1:52 a.m. sitting in a steamed-up parked car in the area of the old Aliquippa hospital. DelTondo said the teen was her former student who was upset and had called her because he needed to talk. She told police she didn’t want her fiancé, Catroppa, to know where she was because he would get angry.

Police filed no incident report and no charges.

APRIL-MAY, 2017

A report was created about the incident, which occurred more than a year earlier. Police Chief Donald Couch later told the media it was done “in case someone got wind of it.”

Footers on all the information indicate the reports were printed out on May 2, 2017 at 3:11 a.m.

OCTOBER 26, 2017

An anonymously sent email containing the incident report and alleging a police coverup went out to a number of of people, including DelTondo’s employer (the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in Midland), county and state agencies, media outlets including the Beaver Countian, and her friends.

The email included the sensitive personal information from state and federal databases available only to law enforcement, and strictly forbidden to be released to unauthorized individuals. Among the information included social security numbers, birth dates, signature images, telephone numbers and home addresses.

Police Chief Donald Couch later claimed to the press that confidential information about Rachael had been handed out in error, along with the incident report, to a member of the public when requested. Couch refused to name the person.

Aliquippa Police reiterated an investigation of the incident involving Rachael and Sheldon revealed no wrongdoing and no charges were filed.

OCTOBER 27, 2017

A second anonymously sent email was sent to the Beaver Countian alleging, “The reason this report was not filed in February 2016 with the Aliquippa School District, Children and Youth Services and a mandated report to the Department of Education was because it was an attempted cover up.”

NOVEMBER 6, 2017

DelTondo was placed on administrative suspension with pay from her job pending an investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. PA Cyber Charter School said Jeter was not a former student of theirs.

DECEMBER 8-12, 2017

The Beaver Countian publishes an extensive investigative report revealing the leak of sensitive justice network files by the Aliquippa Police Department:

Investigative Report: Sensitive Justice Network Info Leaked Out Of Aliquippa Police Department

In reaction to that report, the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks opens a criminal investigation into the leak by Aliquippa police. Beaver County Emergency Services Director Eric Brewer confirmed to the Beaver Countian that his agency was cooperating with the criminal investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police Open Criminal Investigation Into Aliquippa Police Department

A parallel Justice Network (Jnet) administrative investigation is launched by state police out of Harrisburg.

STARTING IN DECEMBER 2017

DelTondo began speaking with the Beaver Countian as a confidential source. She said she was cooperating with state police and the Organized Crime Section of the state Attorney General’s Office. She also told the Beaver Countian that she began receiving a series of death threats and she feared for her life.

According to an affidavit filed by police, it was in December 2017 that Rachael DelTondo began a “serious relationship” with Rashawn Bolton, the half-brother of Sheldon, Jeter Jr.

FEBRUARY 2018

The administrative investigation by state police in Harrisburg concludes its investigation into the Aliquippa police department. The department faced administrative sanctions that included a probationary period for their access to state run law enforcement databases.

The criminal investigation into the Aliquippa police remains open.

FEBRURARY 8, 2018

The Beaver Countian learns that Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker was refusing to speak with state police as part of their investigations being conducted into the City of Aliquippa and its police department.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker Refusing To Cooperate With State Police Investigators

FEBRUARY 12-16, 2018

The Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury hears testimony about alleged corruption in Beaver County.

Statewide Grand Jury Convening Next Week On Alleged Corruption In Beaver County

MARCH 2, 2018

The state police executed a search warrant at Aliquippa City Hall, and seized documents and computers, including those from Mayor Dwan Walker and City Administrator Samuel Gill.

Six of the eight pages of the search warrant were sealed and part of a grand jury investigation, according to then-State Police Lt. Eric Hermick.

MAY 13, 2018

DelTondo was shot multiple times and killed in her parents’ Aliquippa driveway at 10:45 p.m.

Police said she’d been out for ice cream just prior to the shootings with the minor daughter of city Police Sgt. Watkins and Tyrie Jeter, 26, Jeter Jr.’s brother.

MAY 14, 2018

Aliquippa Police executed a search warrant for Jeter Jr.’s cell phone, call records and geolocation data.

The Beaver Countian publishes a report revealing that Rachael DelTondo had been interviewed by state law enforcement and was a journalistic source for the Beaver Countian.

Woman Murdered In Aliquippa Was A Beaver Countian Source Who Had Assisted State Police

MAY 14-15, 2018

Couch puts Sgt. Watkins on paid administrative leave to “preserve the integrity of the case” because of his daughter’s association with the case.

Aliquippa Police Chief Seeks Administrative Leave For Officer Following Deltondo Murder

Aliquippa Police Capt. Robert Sealock sent a letter to Police Chief Couch, alleging that Sgt. Ken Watkins acted unprofessionally and could have contaminated the DelTondo crime scene. Sealock wrote that Watkins was off-duty and didn’t listen to other officers telling him to stay out.

Aliquippa Police Say Deltondo Murder Crime Scene “Could Have Been Contaminated” By One Of Their Officers

MAY 16, 2018

Frank Catroppa meets with members of the press, including the Beaver Countian. The businessman once nicknamed the “Wolf of Aliquippa” tells reporters, “When you’re with somebody for eight years, that’s quite some time. You just hope to see that they at least get justice. It’s a sad, sad case.”

His attorney Stephen Colafella added, “We wanted to be very, very, clear publicly that Frank Catroppa has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with what happened.”

MAY 17, 2018

Aliquippa Police executed another search warrant at Jeter Jr.’s home and remove bags of evidence. Their search warrant alleged that DelTondo was in a relationship with Jeter Jr.’s brother, Rashawn Bolton, 31, for the last six months.

Michael F. Santicola, the attorney of Sheldon Jeter Jr., now 20, tells members of the media that DelTondo and his client had an on-again/off-again romantic relationship. Santicola said Jeter Jr., had nothing to do with DelTondo’s murder.

MAY 18, 2018

Lisa DelTondo, mother of Rachael, speaks out for the first time since her daughter’s murder in an exclusive interview with the Beaver Countian.

“She looked very angry in the coffin,” an emotional Lisa told the Beaver Countian. “She always had a big white toothy smile on her face in life, so to see her look that angry was very hard. Very hard.”

A Mother’s Grief – Slain Aliquippa Teacher Was “Scared Of Everyone” Following Threats

MAY 21, 2018

State police indirectly confirm publicly in an article by the Beaver Countian that an investigation into possible Aliquippa police corruption remains ongoing, contradicting Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier’s previous statements to other media outlets.

EXCLUSIVE: State Police And Witnesses Contradict Statements By District Attorney About Ongoing Investigations

City police execute a search warrant for Facebook data from Stephanie Watkins, the wife of police Sgt. Watkins and mother of the girl.