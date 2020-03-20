Beaver County Coronavirus Cases Now Up To 3

Beaver County now has 3 active cases of the coronovirus, according to new numbers released at noon today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number is up from 2 cases as of March 18. The county’s first active case was announced on March 16.

So far, BeaverCountian.com has been able to identify the first two county patients as an elderly employee of the Aliquippa School District, and the second as a young adult from the Chippewa Township area whose contraction of the virus was travel-related.

No information on the third patient is available yet.

See Also:

– Superintendent: The Coronavirus Patient Is “A Member Of The Aliquippa School District Community”

– Officials Call For Shell To Halt Construction As Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Beaver County

– Watch: Commissioners’ Press Conference Announcing Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Beaver County

– READ IN FULL: The Beaver County Declaration of Disaster Emergency