Friday, March 20, 2020
70.6 F
Beaver
Friday, March 20, 2020
70.6 F
Beaver

Beaver County Coronavirus Cases Now Up To 3

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
0
Illustration via Getty Images / iStock

Beaver County now has 3 active cases of the coronovirus, according to new numbers released at noon today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number is up from 2 cases as of March 18. The county’s first active case was announced on March 16.

So far, BeaverCountian.com has been able to identify the first two county patients as an elderly employee of the Aliquippa School District, and the second as a young adult from the Chippewa Township area whose contraction of the virus was travel-related.

No information on the third patient is available yet.

See Also:

Superintendent: The Coronavirus Patient Is “A Member Of The Aliquippa School District Community”

Officials Call For Shell To Halt Construction As Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Beaver County

Watch: Commissioners’ Press Conference Announcing Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Beaver County

READ IN FULL: The Beaver County Declaration of Disaster Emergency

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

County GovJohn Paul - 0

Beaver County Courthouse Briefly Evacuated Today

The Beaver County Courthouse was briefly evacuated shortly after 2 p.m. today because of a small electrical fire. "We...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Coronavirus Cases Now Up To 3

Staff Reports - 0
Beaver County now has 3 active cases of the coronovirus, according to new numbers released at noon today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health....
Read more
Special Coverage

Warden: No Mass Release Of Inmates From Beaver County Jail In Response To COVID-19

John Paul - 1
Inmates in the Beaver County Jail are going to stay put for as long as they're supposed to be there. Warden William Schouppe said...
Read more
Special Coverage

Volume 1: The Beaver County Coronavirus Chronicles

Staff Reports - 5
BeaverCountian.com is telling our county's stories of personal sacrifice and need as we combat the coronavirus pandemic together. by BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone and...
Read more
Special Coverage

Commissioner Jack Manning To Self-Quarantine At Home Saying He Is Just As Vulnerable As Everyone Else

Staff Reports - 3
Editor's Note: Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning sent the following statement to BeaverCountian.com. It is being published in full as written by the commissioner. To...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X