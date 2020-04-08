Wednesday, April 8, 2020
60.2 F
Beaver
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
60.2 F
Beaver

Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
1
Illustration via Envato

Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be able to plug in any tools to help is unclear.

Duquesne Light Co. is reporting nearly 25,500 homes in the region without power, including nearly 500 in Aliquippa, 963 in Brighton Township, 1,575 in Center Township, 1,333 in Industry, and 507 in Rochester. There is no indication of when power might be restored.

Eric Brewer, the county director of emergency services, said he tried to drive around as much as he could navigate this morning to assess damage. He was awaiting first responders’ reports. Brewer said no injuries were reported.

Brewer said there is widespread damage throughout the county, with various road closures still in place. They include Route 68 in New Sewickley Township, where a home in the 1200 block was blown off its foundation. The Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department reported it is closed from Sunflower Corners to Glen Eden Road due to a partial house collapse.

Brewer also said trees came down on homes in the Center Township and Patterson Heights areas.

According to the National Weather Service records at the Beaver County Airport in Chippewa Township, wind speeds of 18 mph gusted to 56 mph shortly before 1 a.m.

Beaver County Emergency Management Service issued texts and calls at 12:55 a.m. warning of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near East Palestine, Ohio, and moving southeast, and telling people to take shelter.

The Pittsburgh International Airport measured a 75-mph wind gust at 1:06 am as the severe thunderstorms moved over the region. This is the highest thunderstorm wind gust at the airport ever.

NWS also suspects a tornado touched down in New Kensington. Brewer said no touchdowns were reported in the county.

Duquesne Light spokesman Matt McDonald told BeaverCountian.com the utility is working as quickly as possible to restore service to customers.

“Duquesne Light crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the approximately 26,300 customers without service following last night’s severe weather which included high winds, hail, lightning and rain,” he said.

“Crews will continue to work around the clock under COVID-19 protection protocol to restore power to all affected customers. As crews are working throughout the area today, customers are reminded to please keep their distance for their safety and the safety of DLC crews.”

This story will be updated as more county information becomes available.

Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Beaver County Coronavirus Deaths Jump To 13 With 128 Cases Reported

John Paul - 0
Driven significantly by a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center nursing home, 13 people in Beaver County have now...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab And Union Workers Clarify Agreement During Tuesday Meeting

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The SEIU has released the following statement to reporters after a meeting held Tuesday with administration of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center...
Read more
Special Coverage

Staff Member At Villa St. Joseph in Baden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: A staff member at Villa St. Joseph nursing home in Baden has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility issued the following statement...
Read more

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Christian Searight Recent comment authors
newest oldest top voted
Christian Searight
Guest
Christian Searight

Last night’s storms were undoubtably one of the worst storms my family faced. In the middle of the night, my grandmother woke me up just in time for the power to go out. Lightning and thunder sounded like an earthquake rumbling, and we had to retreat to the basement for the night because of a tornado alert we had recieved. My mother was fortunate. There apparently was still power in Rochester after the storm. But I have to admit, this was one severe storm I never thought was possible.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

In Case You Missed It

Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 6

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 0

Beaver County Coronavirus Deaths Jump To 13 With 128 Cases Reported

Driven significantly by a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center nursing home, 13 people...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Lori Boone - 1
Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab And Union Workers Clarify Agreement During Tuesday Meeting

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The SEIU has released the following statement to reporters after a meeting held Tuesday with administration of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center...
Read more
Special Coverage

Staff Member At Villa St. Joseph in Baden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: A staff member at Villa St. Joseph nursing home in Baden has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility issued the following statement...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Second Aliquippa Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against City And County Officials

Lori Boone - 2
A second federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Aliquippa and the Beaver County District Attorney for actions against city police officers...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X