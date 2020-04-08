Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be able to plug in any tools to help is unclear.

Duquesne Light Co. is reporting nearly 25,500 homes in the region without power, including nearly 500 in Aliquippa, 963 in Brighton Township, 1,575 in Center Township, 1,333 in Industry, and 507 in Rochester. There is no indication of when power might be restored.

Eric Brewer, the county director of emergency services, said he tried to drive around as much as he could navigate this morning to assess damage. He was awaiting first responders’ reports. Brewer said no injuries were reported.

Brewer said there is widespread damage throughout the county, with various road closures still in place. They include Route 68 in New Sewickley Township, where a home in the 1200 block was blown off its foundation. The Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department reported it is closed from Sunflower Corners to Glen Eden Road due to a partial house collapse.

Brewer also said trees came down on homes in the Center Township and Patterson Heights areas.

According to the National Weather Service records at the Beaver County Airport in Chippewa Township, wind speeds of 18 mph gusted to 56 mph shortly before 1 a.m.

Beaver County Emergency Management Service issued texts and calls at 12:55 a.m. warning of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near East Palestine, Ohio, and moving southeast, and telling people to take shelter.

The Pittsburgh International Airport measured a 75-mph wind gust at 1:06 am as the severe thunderstorms moved over the region. This is the highest thunderstorm wind gust at the airport ever.

NWS also suspects a tornado touched down in New Kensington. Brewer said no touchdowns were reported in the county.

Duquesne Light spokesman Matt McDonald told BeaverCountian.com the utility is working as quickly as possible to restore service to customers.

“Duquesne Light crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the approximately 26,300 customers without service following last night’s severe weather which included high winds, hail, lightning and rain,” he said.

“Crews will continue to work around the clock under COVID-19 protection protocol to restore power to all affected customers. As crews are working throughout the area today, customers are reminded to please keep their distance for their safety and the safety of DLC crews.”

This story will be updated as more county information becomes available.