D.A. Bible Greenlights Aliquippa Officer To Resume Filing Criminal Cases

By John Paul
Aliquippa Sgt. Ken Watkins (left), wife Stephanie, and daughter Lauren speak with defense attorney Steven Townsend / BeaverCountian.com file photo by John Paul

Newly elected district attorney Nate Bible has given the go-ahead for Aliquippa Officer Kenneth Watkins to resume filing charges in criminal cases, reversing a ban put in place years ago by his predecessor.

Former district attorney David Lozier had sent a letter to the Aliquippa Police Department in December 2018, notifying them his office would refuse to prosecute any criminal case filed by Watkins.

