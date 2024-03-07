D.A. Bible Greenlights Aliquippa Officer To Resume Filing Criminal Cases

Newly elected district attorney Nate Bible has given the go-ahead for Aliquippa Officer Kenneth Watkins to resume filing charges in criminal cases, reversing a ban put in place years ago by his predecessor.
Former district attorney David Lozier had sent a letter to the Aliquippa Police Department in December 2018, notifying them his office would refuse to prosecute any criminal case filed by Watkins.
