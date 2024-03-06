Deluzio Invites Darlington Supervisor To State Of The Union Address

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement submitted to BeaverCountian.com by the office of Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17). We are publishing the release in full as written.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) announced that his constituent guest to join him at President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union is Mike Carreon, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Darlington Township, Beaver County, PA. Darlington Township is just over the state line from East Palestine, Ohio, and was one of the communities impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment in February 2023. With the toxic fireball in plain sight, dozens of Darlington households were told to evacuate, and the community was left with fear and uncertainty around their health, livelihoods, and well-being after the derailment.

Supervisor Mike Carreon lives with his wife Kelly and their two children on their 400-acre family farm. Their children are the fifth generation to live on the farm, where they currently raise beef cattle and crop. Supervisor Carreon is also a truck driver and hauls steel out of Pittsburgh as his day job. He ran for Township Supervisor in 2022 and was elected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors after his first year. A photo of Supervisor Carreon is available here.

“It is an honor to host Supervisor Mike Carreon down here in Washington for this year’s State of the Union Address,” said Rep. Chris Deluzio. “I hope his visit to the United States Capitol will bring back needed attention to the Norfolk Southern derailment’s impact on Western Pennsylvanians and the urgent need for rail safety reform. Congress must take action and pass my bill, the Railway Safety Act.”

“The people of Darlington Township were hit hard by the Norfolk Southern train derailment last year, and a lot of our residents were and remain concerned for their health and safety,” said Supervisor Mike Carreon. “Many small towns across America share their space with the railroads, and safety should always be a top priority. More than a year after the derailment, industry lobbyists are hard at work trying to block efforts to make rail safer. We can’t let that happen. I am grateful for the chance to attend the State of the Union with Congressman Deluzio to share the story of my community of Darlington Township and to continue to try and pass the Railway Safety Act.”