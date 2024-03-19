Friday, March 22, 2024
49.9 F
Beaver
Friday, March 22, 2024
49.9 F
Beaver

Deadlock Vote As D.A. Bible Says He’ll Seize Homes To Pay Pal’s Salary

John Paul
By John Paul
Max Schmierer (left) with District Attorney Nate Bible / photo by Bill Vidonic for BeaverCountian.com

The Beaver County Salary Board deadlocked this morning on a request by Democratic district attorney Nate Bible to create a new county position for his former law partner. The controversial vote came after Bible promised he would begin seizing people’s houses to pay for the man’s salary.

Bible had met with board members individually at the start of his term hoping to get their approval to hire attorney Max Schmierer as a new part-time assistant district attorney. Bible has no open part-time positions and no room in his budget to make the move without the board’s go-ahead.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

PA Dept. Of Revenue Files Tax Lien On District Attorney Bible

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has filed a tax lien against newly elected Democratic district attorney Nathan Bible. The tax...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy