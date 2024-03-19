Deadlock Vote As D.A. Bible Says He’ll Seize Homes To Pay Pal’s Salary

The Beaver County Salary Board deadlocked this morning on a request by Democratic district attorney Nate Bible to create a new county position for his former law partner. The controversial vote came after Bible promised he would begin seizing people’s houses to pay for the man’s salary.

Bible had met with board members individually at the start of his term hoping to get their approval to hire attorney Max Schmierer as a new part-time assistant district attorney. Bible has no open part-time positions and no room in his budget to make the move without the board’s go-ahead.