Monday, March 11, 2024
42 F
Beaver
Monday, March 11, 2024
42 F
Beaver

PA Supreme Court Issues Dual Rulings In Jeter Jr. Murder Conviction

John Paul
By John Paul
Sheldon Jeter Jr.'s Beaver County Jail booking photo / obtained by BeaverCountian.com via Right-to-Know Act Request

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has declined to hear an appeal filed by convicted killer Sheldon Jeter Jr., but in a rare move, has agreed to hear one filed by his prosecutors. The high-stakes hearing before the high court could cement Jeter’s murder conviction.

A jury found Jeter guilty in June 2021 of first-degree murder for the Aliquippa shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office has also named Jeter as their suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day killing of school teacher Rachael DelTondo of Aliquippa. Jeter has denied any involvement in her murder and Beaver County Detectives have not made an arrest.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

PA Dept. Of Revenue Files Tax Lien On District Attorney Bible

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has filed a tax lien against newly elected Democratic district attorney Nathan Bible. The tax...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!