PA Supreme Court Issues Dual Rulings In Jeter Jr. Murder Conviction

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has declined to hear an appeal filed by convicted killer Sheldon Jeter Jr., but in a rare move, has agreed to hear one filed by his prosecutors. The high-stakes hearing before the high court could cement Jeter’s murder conviction.

A jury found Jeter guilty in June 2021 of first-degree murder for the Aliquippa shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office has also named Jeter as their suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day killing of school teacher Rachael DelTondo of Aliquippa. Jeter has denied any involvement in her murder and Beaver County Detectives have not made an arrest.