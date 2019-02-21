WATCH: Baden Borough Council Meeting For 2-20-2019

By
Matthew LaComb
-
– Attorney Frank Martocci introduces himself to council and announces his candidacy for magisterial district judge.

– Council and borough solicitor get confused on the law while voting on the purchasing of microphones for council meetings, leading to the tabling of the motion. Solicitor unsure if Mayor can cast a tie-breaking vote

– Council discusses $52,000 in damage to a sewer line it blames on work by PennDOT

– Discussion on replacing water meters throughout the entire town at a cost of $1 million

The meeting was just over an hour long.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

2
Thanks, Matt, for the summaries. I’ll still watch the video.

“Frank the Snake” is back in the news. Make sure your future employers know about your special skills at lying about and undermining other candidates. No one does it better than you.

2 hours ago
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/under-oath-paralegal-testifies-ada-frank-martocci-directed-actions-against-defense-attorney-benyo

2 hours ago