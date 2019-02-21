WATCH: Baden Borough Council Meeting For 2-20-2019

– Attorney Frank Martocci introduces himself to council and announces his candidacy for magisterial district judge.

– Council and borough solicitor get confused on the law while voting on the purchasing of microphones for council meetings, leading to the tabling of the motion. Solicitor unsure if Mayor can cast a tie-breaking vote

– Council discusses $52,000 in damage to a sewer line it blames on work by PennDOT

– Discussion on replacing water meters throughout the entire town at a cost of $1 million

The meeting was just over an hour long.