WATCH: Aliquippa School Board Meeting For 2-13-2019

By
Matthew LaComb
-
0

The public meeting of the Aliquippa School Board for 2/13/2019 ran approximately 1 hour. Among the topics discussed included the district’s special education program.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com contributing photographer and videographer. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Reader Comments

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
  Subscribe  
Notify of