WATCH: Brighton Township Supervisors Discuss New Stormwater Fee During Meeting On 3-11-2019



Note: A discussion about the “MS4 Program” was moved on the agenda to the top of the meeting. A number of residents attended the meeting wanting more information about the new MS4 stormwater fee they are being billed by the township. The township’s engineer explained why the new fee was implemented and how the money is being spent.



Meeting Agenda:

1. Call to Order.

2. Public Comment – Agenda Items

3. Minutes of February 11, 2019 Regular Meeting.

4. February Reports: