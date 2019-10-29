No McDanel Mugshot For You (I Tried)

I am hoping to use our newly resurrected notebook feature to give you all a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into our reporting on a regular basis.

Here’s a little story from my yesterday, when I tried to get a copy of Robert Michael McDanel’s mugshot to accompany our reporting by BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone.

( Felony Charges Dropped! Brighton Twp Man Gets Probation In Multimillion Dollar Illegal Gambling Operation )

As you have likely noticed, there was no mugshot as part of the article. You can thank a bureaucratic catch-22 that prevented me from getting my hands on it.

We usually get copies of mugshots directly from Beaver County Warden Bill Schouppe, who has been really good about releasing public records without making us jump through legally unnecessary hoops. The county courts limit when a photo can be released to the public (so as not to prejudice potential witnesses against a defendant), but if a case is in the appropriate stages the warden will pull a photo from the jail’s inmate booking system and provide it to us.

In this case, McDanel was already sentenced by the time we asked for his mugshot so we should have been good to go.

Although his sentence did not include any time behind bars, the jail’s systems are used to log not only those who are serving a period of confinement but also individuals who were confined until they posted bail following initial arrest.

But individuals who are never confined before posting bail, such as McDanel who had a preliminary arraignment that saw him released on an unsecured bond (meaning he did not have to put up any cash), do not face booking in the jail proper. Rather, they visit an attached office called the Regional Booking Center (or the “RBC” as insiders call it).

When the RBC takes a booking photo it does not go into the jail’s computer system, instead it goes directly into a system called CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network).

An important fact about CLEAN, which is run by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), is that information contained within it (including McDanel’s mugshot) are not considered public records.

An interesting tidbit not widely known by the general public is that sometimes whether or not a record is considered public depends entirely on where and how it is being stored.

CLEAN is Pennsylvania’s connection to NCIC, the National Crime Information Center run by the FBI. Release of records within the system to unauthorized individuals (including news reporters such as myself) is strictly prohibited by law, even if the information would otherwise be considered a public record.

That being said, the Pennsylvania State Police would have access and authority to release the mugshot, although could not be compelled to do so under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law.

I called a PSP press office in Harrisburg just because I felt like I needed to exhaust every possibility, but was told exactly what I expected to hear because I’ve heard it so many times before: it’s against PSP policy to release mugshots.

So long story short, no mugshot for you.

Why didn’t we just take McDanel’s photo during one of his appearances at the courthouse? That’s another story I will update you on in the near future (it’s going to involve us sending off a letter to Beaver County’s Common Pleas judges).