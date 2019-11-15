Adults Should Lead By Example – Viral Video Of Apparent Bullying By Students Exposes A Larger Problem

If you happened to find yourself surfing social media last night you likely came across it — a local viral video apparently showing a teenage girl bullying another at a home in Beaver County.

In one clip a girl is seen spraying the other in the face with what appeared to be a commercial cleaner… then she hits her. A second video appeared to show the girl throwing the other to the ground and verbally threatening her.

Additional young people were sitting and watching it all unfold. It is unclear what happened before or after each of the two video clips.

Acts of degradation and physical violence are not easy to watch, especially when they involve young people. Any responsible adult who viewed the video probably had the same two questions enter their mind: Is this child safe? Are authorities aware of the matter?

I can report the answer to both of those questions is yes. Beyond that, I do not believe the incident is newsworthy on its own.

It is however a matter which demands serious attention from parents, school districts, and law enforcement. There are clearly a group of young people in desperate need of intervention and an apparent victim in need of comfort and support.

But based on what I witnessed of the thousands of shares and comments the video garnered on Facebook, there was perhaps an even larger problem exhibited than what was seen on the video itself.

Let me be clear.

If you left a comment suggesting, encouraging, or actually threatening physical violence against any of the young people seen on the video, you are part of the problem. If you researched any of the young people on the video and then publicly posted their names, phone numbers, social media accounts, family photos, or where their family homes are located, you are part of the problem. If you suggested they should be physically assaulted as punishment and video of it published, you are part of the problem.

If you implied that any of the young people seen on the video should have sexual violence visited upon them… you are part of the problem.

You are adults and these are children. The hypocrisy is astounding.

You are helping to perpetuate a culture that nurtures the same abhorrent behaviors you claim to be revolted by. Some of you may also have been committing crimes of your own.

Young people are taught how to act by watching those around them. This is why well-adjusted adults lead by example.

Here is a statement posted by the apparent victim’s mother last night:

“The girl in the video is my daughter. I will not be posting the video for obvious reasons, or names, or badmouthing anyone, but just so you all know we appreciate the support and outpouring of encouragement towards us and my daughter. We are all sickened to the core over this. The police, the schools and even local news channels all have the necessary information and are dealing with this matter, and any other issues that may arise. I pray none of you ever have your child put in this situation, it is sickening to say the very least.”

Many of the “adults” who participated in last night’s social media “discussions” on various local Facebook groups should learn a lesson from this mother’s response to the incident.

To any young person who may happen upon this, let me end by sharing with you these last two things.

First, a simple quote that speaks a profound truth as told by a remarkable woman:

“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”

– Maya Angelou

Finally, if you feel hopeless, helpless or lost inside, know that you are not alone no matter how lonely you may feel. There is help available 24×7 from adults who are waiting by a phone because they care about you.

Just call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).