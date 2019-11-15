Friday, November 15, 2019
25.1 F
Beaver
Friday, November 15, 2019
25.1 F
Beaver

Adults Should Lead By Example – Viral Video Of Apparent Bullying By Students Exposes A Larger Problem

John Paul
By John Paul
0

If you happened to find yourself surfing social media last night you likely came across it — a local viral video apparently showing a teenage girl bullying another at a home in Beaver County.

In one clip a girl is seen spraying the other in the face with what appeared to be a commercial cleaner… then she hits her. A second video appeared to show the girl throwing the other to the ground and verbally threatening her.

Additional young people were sitting and watching it all unfold. It is unclear what happened before or after each of the two video clips.

Acts of degradation and physical violence are not easy to watch, especially when they involve young people. Any responsible adult who viewed the video probably had the same two questions enter their mind: Is this child safe? Are authorities aware of the matter?

I can report the answer to both of those questions is yes. Beyond that, I do not believe the incident is newsworthy on its own.

It is however a matter which demands serious attention from parents, school districts, and law enforcement. There are clearly a group of young people in desperate need of intervention and an apparent victim in need of comfort and support.

But based on what I witnessed of the thousands of shares and comments the video garnered on Facebook, there was perhaps an even larger problem exhibited than what was seen on the video itself.

Let me be clear.

If you left a comment suggesting, encouraging, or actually threatening physical violence against any of the young people seen on the video, you are part of the problem. If you researched any of the young people on the video and then publicly posted their names, phone numbers, social media accounts, family photos, or where their family homes are located, you are part of the problem. If you suggested they should be physically assaulted as punishment and video of it published, you are part of the problem.

If you implied that any of the young people seen on the video should have sexual violence visited upon them… you are part of the problem.

You are adults and these are children. The hypocrisy is astounding.

You are helping to perpetuate a culture that nurtures the same abhorrent behaviors you claim to be revolted by. Some of you may also have been committing crimes of your own.

Young people are taught how to act by watching those around them. This is why well-adjusted adults lead by example.

Here is a statement posted by the apparent victim’s mother last night:

“The girl in the video is my daughter. I will not be posting the video for obvious reasons, or names, or badmouthing anyone, but just so you all know we appreciate the support and outpouring of encouragement towards us and my daughter. We are all sickened to the core over this. The police, the schools and even local news channels all have the necessary information and are dealing with this matter, and any other issues that may arise. I pray none of you ever have your child put in this situation, it is sickening to say the very least.”

Many of the “adults” who participated in last night’s social media “discussions” on various local Facebook groups should learn a lesson from this mother’s response to the incident.

To any young person who may happen upon this, let me end by sharing with you these last two things.

First, a simple quote that speaks a profound truth as told by a remarkable woman:

“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”
– Maya Angelou

Finally, if you feel hopeless, helpless or lost inside, know that you are not alone no matter how lonely you may feel. There is help available 24×7 from adults who are waiting by a phone because they care about you.
Just call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 12

Official: Ambridge School District Erupting Into “Chaos” – Superintendent Says She’s Leaving

Two Ambridge Area School District officials told BeaverCountian.com this week that board members were previously made to sign nondisclosure...
Read more
Business

Dairy Farming On The Decline In Beaver County: “You have to have it in your blood”

April Johnston - 7
Shortly after his son was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate in November 2008, Elder Vogel Sr. dropped by Breeze Ridge Farms in Marion...
Read more
Community

The Last Of A 10-Man Aircrew – A Beaver County Veterans Day Story

Sandra Donovan - 2
Albert Tripodi’s Army Air Force squadron was limping back to England after successfully bombing a Merseburg, Germany, oil refinery in 1944. His plane had...
Read more
Business

Construction Of Beaver County’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Is Finally Set To Begin

Lori Boone - 5
A medical marijuana dispensary planned in Aliquippa has delayed its opening again and is now predicting a late February or March kickoff. Holistic Industries...
Read more
Politics

Meet The Gills Elected To Serve On Ambridge Borough Council And School Board

John Paul - 1
A pair of proud liberals running in Ambridge countered the conservative wave of countywide winners Tuesday. Jerome and Jodi Gill have been elected to...
Read more

X
X