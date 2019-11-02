We’ve Added A New “County Gov” Dashboard

I’m not sure why this didn’t occur to me when I was first integrating our new “Community Dashboards,” but I went ahead and added one today for county government.

Right now it includes archives of our commissioners meetings and articles about county government, along with a few of the county-wide social media pages our systems are monitoring.

As with the rest of the dashboards, you should expect to see additional information and features in the near future.

County of Beaver

