We’ve Added A New “County Gov” Dashboard

I’m not sure why this didn’t occur to me when I was first integrating our new “Community Dashboards,” but I went ahead and added one today for county government.
Right now it includes archives of our commissioners meetings and articles about county government, along with a few of the county-wide social media pages our systems are monitoring.
As with the rest of the dashboards, you should expect to see additional information and features in the near future.
See Also:
– BeaverCountian.com Launches Community Dashboards With 911 Call Logs For Every Town In The County
– BeaverCountian.com Is Working To Innovate How Local News Is Gathered And Reported