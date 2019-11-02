We’re Retiring Txt Message Updates (Sign Up For Our Newsletter)

48 F
Beaver
Saturday, November 2, 2019

John Paul
By John Paul

JP's Notebook provides informal insight into the ongoing work of our award-winning team of reporters and contributors.

This notebook entry marks the last update that will go out via our txt message notification system.

For the past several years, BeaverCountian.com has sent out thousands of text messages notifying readers about the new articles we published. Although we stopped advertising the feature last year, we quietly continued providing the free service until today.

As we work to increase the amount of content we publish each month, the number of text message updates needing to be sent out will increase considerably. With changes also being implemented by some of the major telecom companies, our costs were set to increase dramatically.

This was simply a killer combination for the feature.

While old fashioned txt messages are now dead, we will continue to send out “push notifications” to the approximately 25,800 readers signed up to receive them. Most of these users registered via smartphones, so instant mobile notifications will continue to flow into their pockets.

We will soon start sending out a regular newsletter via email as well. We recommend that you subscribe to that if you haven’t done so (thousands of people are already on the list to receive it).

If you aren’t one of the 27,100 people who have liked us on Facebook, you should definitely do that now too. You can also follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

As always, thanks for being a reader!

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

