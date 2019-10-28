Ambridge Police Chief’s Trial Still Likely Months Away

A trial for Ambridge Police Chief James Mann is likely still months away.

I’ve been checking on the case regularly but there’s been no movement of any kind.

Defense attorney Stephen Colafella, who is representing Mann, told me they’re still waiting to argue a “motion to dismiss” that he filed in the case.

Until that hearing takes place (currently set for Nov. 13) and the judge issues a ruling, the case won’t even get a firm trial date set.

To provide some perspective, a motion Colafella filed on May 29 to disqualify the Beaver County DA from prosecuting the case wasn’t ruled on by Senior Judge Thomas M. Piccione until August (motion denied).

I’ll keep following the case and we’ll have a full report when there’s something to report.

