WATCH: Congressman Conor Lamb Answers Questions At Town Hall In Baden

Matthew LaComb
Congressman Conor Lamb (D-17, Mt. Lebanon) held a town hall meeting at the American Legion in Baden last night.

More than 100 of Lamb’s constituents spent about 90-minutes asking wide-ranging questions on topics including climate change, healthcare, student debt, gun control, and election security.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Raven
Member
Raven
Good man. He gets my vote. But I’ll have to let this hour and a half talk go for later, though. Maybe it’s time to post excerpts? He seems to be preaching to the choir. Is that Scott Tady against the wall drumming up business for the dying Times? He’s about the only one working there anymore.

1 hour ago