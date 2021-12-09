WATCH: Sneak Peek Of Updated “48 Hours” Episode On The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo

CBS News Correspondent Erin Moriarty will be joined by BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul this weekend to revisit the May 2018 unsolved murder of Aliquippa school teacher Rachael DelTondo, and to explore the subsequent arrest and conviction of Sheldon Jeter Jr. for the May 2020 killing of Tyric Pugh.

CBS’ “48 Hours” will air a newly updated episode about the DelTondo case this Saturday, December 11 at 10:01/9:01c on CBS and Paramount+.

The famed true crime show first investigated the DelTondo murder in a 2019 episode, “What Happened to Rachael?”

BeaverCountian.com has published over 100 investigative articles about the two murders, and as with the initial “48 Hours” episode, worked this year as part of the update’s production team.

Watch The Sneak Peek Now: