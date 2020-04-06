Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least 11 patients have died with the virus and another 57 have tested positive.

More than 10 staff members have also tested positive.

Administration of the facility refuses to answer phone calls from the media or respond to questions.

The facility has provided no information on the levels of infection or numbers of deaths to the press in recent days. Instead, Brighton Rehab’s administration today issued a statement saying the nursing home is “beginning to shift away from counting test results, and presuming all staff and residents may be positive, while continuing to isolate and aggressively treat those who exhibit symptoms.”

