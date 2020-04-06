Monday, April 6, 2020
Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

John Paul
By John Paul
PR photo via Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center

Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least 11 patients have died with the virus and another 57 have tested positive.

More than 10 staff members have also tested positive.

Administration of the facility refuses to answer phone calls from the media or respond to questions.

The facility has provided no information on the levels of infection or numbers of deaths to the press in recent days. Instead, Brighton Rehab’s administration today issued a statement saying the nursing home is “beginning to shift away from counting test results, and presuming all staff and residents may be positive, while continuing to isolate and aggressively treat those who exhibit symptoms.”

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

sezme
Guest
sezme

can this virus spread via water thats contaminated, like legionaires? thru the air vents?makes me wonder…cruise ships have recirculated air…and aircraft..

