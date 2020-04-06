Monday, April 6, 2020
Brighton Rehab Stops “Counting Test Results” Now “Presuming All Staff And Residents May Be Positive”

Editor’s Note: After days of keeping reporters in the dark about the number of patients at their facility who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who have died from the virus, Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center has released the following statement to the media. In the statement, the facility says it is “beginning to shift away from counting test results.”

As has been seen in communal settings and densely populated cities around the world, and in many communities, COVID-19 is virulent. There is mounting evidence that persons may be able to transmit COVID-19 without symptoms, and that persons may carry the virus without ever getting sick. Likewise, it seems that negative test results do not mean a person will not develop symptoms. Upon consultation with the Department of Health, and consistent with practices of facilities on the cutting edge of prevention and treatment, we are beginning to shift away from counting test results, and presuming all staff and residents may be positive, while continuing to isolate and aggressively treat those who exhibit symptoms. Thinking about the virus in this way allows us to be more protective of asymptomatic staff and residents.

All CDC and DOH guidelines are continuing to be followed. All direct care staff are wearing N95 masks and all appropriate personal protective equipment. All residents are wearing masks during care as appropriate.

Our staff of big-hearted professionals continue to care for the residents to the very best of our abilities, and to help them stay strong and in touch with their families. We mourn for those we have lost, and the estimated tens of thousands who have passed around the world. Together with our community, loved ones, and friends, we anticipate and pray for a day when vaccines are available and the pandemic subsides.

Sincerest regards,
The Team at Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

John Paul - 1
Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least 11 patients have died with...
Read more
Special Coverage

Ambridge Family With Three Members Battling COVID-19 Warns, Take This Virus Seriously

John Paul - 7
Kristie Park stood in front of her family's Ambridge funeral home last Tuesday, watching from a distance as 78-year-old Paul Bohn was wheeled out...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Now Has 84 COVID-19 Cases – 6 Have Died From The Virus

John Paul - 0
Beaver County's reported coronavirus cases now stand at 84, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Six people have died. Both numbers...
Read more

In Your Opinion

.

Joe Kati
Guest
Joe Kati

Yeah. Get a life Paul. This is fake news and you can be sued for your assumptions. Do you really want to go that route!!!!

1 hour ago
John Paul
Site Founder
John Paul

There are no “assumptions” in this article. This is a word-for-word copy of a press release sent to us by Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. We decided to publish it in full, which we have done before, so that the public can read it for themselves.

1 hour ago
Oof oof
Guest
Oof oof

That’s bullcrap.

1 hour ago

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 6

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 1

Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus

Two officials with knowledge of recent testing data from Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center tell BeaverCountian.com that at least...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab Stops “Counting Test Results” Now “Presuming All Staff And Residents May Be Positive”

Staff Reports - 3
Editor's Note: After days of keeping reporters in the dark about the number of patients at their facility who have tested positive for COVID-19,...
Read more
Special Coverage

Ambridge Family With Three Members Battling COVID-19 Warns, Take This Virus Seriously

John Paul - 7
Kristie Park stood in front of her family's Ambridge funeral home last Tuesday, watching from a distance as 78-year-old Paul Bohn was wheeled out...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Now Has 84 COVID-19 Cases – 6 Have Died From The Virus

John Paul - 0
Beaver County's reported coronavirus cases now stand at 84, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Six people have died. Both numbers...
Read more
Special Coverage

District Attorney Takes A Stand With County Judges: “I Will Not Call Police Off The Street”

John Paul - 6
Beaver County's district attorney is threatening to appeal the county's judiciary to a higher court if it attempts to proceed with a series of...
Read more

